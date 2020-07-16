Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's edible oils export rises 54 pc to 80,765 tonnes in 2019-20: SEA

India's edible oil exports rose 54 per cent to 80,765 tonne in the financial year 2019-20, on a sharp increase in shipment of groundnut oil especially to China, trade body SEA said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 14:56 IST
India's edible oils export rises 54 pc to 80,765 tonnes in 2019-20: SEA

India's edible oil exports rose 54 per cent to 80,765 tonne in the financial year 2019-20, on a sharp increase in shipment of groundnut oil especially to China, trade body SEA said on Thursday. In value terms, the edible oil shipments increased 52.36 per cent to Rs 955.51 crore, against 52,490 tonnes valued at Rs 627.11 crore in 2018-19, it said in a statement.

The country exports edible oils in small quantities to meet expatriate demand. Otherwise, edible oil is India's third-biggest import item after crude oil and gold. According to the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA), the country exported 80,765 tonnes of various edible oils valued at Rs 955.51 crore during 2019-20, against 52,490 tonnes valued at Rs 627.11 crore during the previous year 2018-19. Of the total exports, groundnut oil shipments more than doubled to 38,225 tonnes in 2019-20, from 15,532 tonnes last year. It was mainly exported to China at 33,505 tonnes, it said.

Soyabean oil exports rose to 9,822 tonnes from 4,245 tonnes, while that of coconut oil exports to 7,870 tonnes from 6,814 tonnes and sesame oil to 5,618 tonnes from 4,984 tonnes in the said period. Soyabean oil was mainly exported to Bhutan (5,708 tonne), USA (1,140 tonne) and Canada (2,193 tonne).

However, export of mustard oils declined marginally to 3,881 tonne in 2019-20 from 3,917 tonne in the previous year, while that of cottonseed oil shipment dropped to 478.25 tonnes from 512.27 tonnes and maize oil to 0.19 tonnes from 5.79 tonnes in the said period. Mustard oil was mainly exported to the UAE (963 tonne) and the US (445 tonnes).

Export of rice bran oil was allowed in bulk since September 2015, which boosted its export and reported at 12,520 tonnes (including very small quantities of Mahua and Mango kernel oil) valued at Rs 126.72 crores. Rice bran oil is mainly exported to the US, Japan, Malaysia and Thailand. Major oils exported are groundnut oil, rice bran oil and also small quantities of sesame oil, sunflower oil and mustard oil.

Export of edible oils are freely exportable in bulk, while mustard oil is allowed in consumer packs not exceeding 5 kg, it added..

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI arrests NTPC manager for taking bribe from private firm

The CBI has arrested a manager of NTPC Limited in Jodhpur for allegedly receiving Rs one lakh as bribe for clearing bills and allowing smooth functioning of a firm engaged for the maintenance of a solar plant of the PSU, officials said on T...

Gauteng Legislature extends condolences on passing away of Mapiti Matsena

Gauteng Provincial Legislature GPL Speaker Ntombi Mekgwe has extended her deepest condolences to the family and friends of its member, Mapiti Matsena, who passed away on Wednesday after being attacked in his home in Tshwane.Matsena joined t...

SHO suspended in Kanpur technician kidnapping case

The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday suspended an SHO on charges of negligence in connection with the kidnapping of a lab technician in Kanpur. The case pertains to kidnapping of S Yadav on June 22, with his family alleging that they pai...

Ficci proposes financial aid, support centres for rehabilitation of migrant workers

To help rehabilitate migrant workers, industry body Ficci has proposed various measures, including mandatory registration requirement, financial support and creation of support centres. Besides, it has suggested making available smartphone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020