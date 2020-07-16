Left Menu
Life is a journey that cannot be imagined without traveling but the prevailing COVID-19 situation has made the whole world come to a standstill.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-07-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 15:16 IST
Star Air launches charter services
Star Air. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): Life is a journey that cannot be imagined without traveling but the prevailing COVID-19 situation has made the whole world come to a standstill. This pandemic has not only limited the modes of transportation for people all across India but also forces them to look for safer, convenient, and comfortable travel options. Private charter services are thus seen as the best alternative.

This is the reason the demand for availing charter services has risen dramatically over the last couple of months and encouraged airlines to either start or expand their charter services business further. Many airlines have revamped their business strategies keeping charter services in mind and entered into this optimist business segment recently.

Star Air, the aviation arm of Indian business conglomerate - Sanjay Ghodawat Group, has entered into the charter services business to fulfill private air travel requirements. The group previously has an experience of over six years of running helicopter charter service operations successfully under Ghodawat Enterprises Pvt Ltd.

The airline, Star Air, with its world-class fleet of three Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft (50-seater), two helicopters - Airbus H130 (6-seater) and Airbus H135 (5-seater), has the capacity to fly one anywhere at any point in time as per one's convenience that too with great comfort, luxury and complete privacy. Star Air is a known name in the Indian aviation industry that is recognized for its unmatched safety, comfort, and on-time performance records.

It was praised in the past for connecting the unconnected by commencing commercial flight services to many Tier-II and Tier-III cities in India that were not graced with airline services before. And now, after gaining the trust of over 1,00,000 customers from all across India and serving countless prominent VIP's, it has launched its charter service business.

It holds a valid license for charter service business and operates as per the protocols defined by the DGCA. The company has a team of experienced pilots, technicians, and staff that assures one gets a best-in-class charter service with complete safety and without any hassles. "We are delighted to expand our airline operations by opening this private charter services. Like our scheduled commercial airline services, we are offering a world-class charter service keeping your comfort, safety, and overall flying experience in mind, said Sanjay Ghodawat, Chairman - Star Air.

This company had started its operations in January 2019 to connect the unconnected by providing world-class flight services at an affordable cost. Since then it is continuing on its endeavour and gaining immense trust nationwide. It provides services to many Indian cities like Bengaluru, Belagavi, Indore, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Ajmer (Kishangarh).

For more information contact: charters@starair.in /www.starair.in This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

