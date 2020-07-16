Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee slips 3 paise to 75.18 against US dollar

Forex traders said the rupee traded in a narrow range as a strong dollar, foreign fund outflows and rising COVID-19 cases dragged the local unit down. In India, the death toll due the disease rose to 24,915 and the number of infections rose to 9,68,876 on Thursday, according to the health ministry. Forex traders said foreign capital outflows has impacted the rupee.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 16:42 IST
Rupee slips 3 paise to 75.18 against US dollar

The rupee settled 3 paise lower at 75.18 against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking a strengthening American currency amid worries over mounting COVID-19 cases. Forex traders said the rupee traded in a narrow range as a strong dollar, foreign fund outflows and rising COVID-19 cases dragged the local unit down. A positive trend in the domestic equity markets capped the losses, they added.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 75.23 and swung between a high of 75.15 and low of 75.29 against the US dollar. It finally settled at 75.18, registering a loss of 3 paise over its previous close. The rupee had ended at 75.15 against the US dollar on Wednesday. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.06 per cent to 96.13.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex surged 419.87 points, or 1.16 per cent, to close at 36,471.68. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rallied 121.75 points, or 1.15 per cent, to 10,739.95.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 221.70 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.82 per cent to USD 43.43 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the number of cases around the world linked to COVID-19 has crossed 1.35 crore and the death toll has topped 5.84 lakh. In India, the death toll due the disease rose to 24,915 and the number of infections rose to 9,68,876 on Thursday, according to the health ministry.

Forex traders said foreign capital outflows has impacted the rupee. "So far this week, foreigners sold equities worth USD 222 million and bought USD 178 million debt. As the flows (start) getting normal, rupee will take cues from the dollar movement against major currencies," said Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities. Vakil further said the "spot USD-INR is expected to consolidate in the range of 75 to 75.50 in coming days. The level above 75.50 will act as trend reversal for the pair and we could head towards 76 level." Meanwhile, the Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 75.3123 and for rupee/euro at 85.9218. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 94.8433 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 70.24.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Henry Golding to star in Paramount Animation's 'The Tiger's Apprentice'

Henry Golding, popularly known for his role in Crazy Rich Asians, has been roped in to play the lead role in The Tigers Apprentice - the adaptation of the best-selling childrens book from Paramount Animation. Toy Story 3 animator, Carlos Ba...

Onward Technologies Records Q1 FY21 Revenue of Rs 56.35 Cr, EBITDA Margin at 7 Percent

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Onward Technologies Limited BSE 517536 NSE ONWARDTEC announces its results for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. Highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 Revenue Q1 20-21 56.35 Cr...

Tablighi Jamaat: HC transfers minor Malaysian’s case from one JJB to another due to lack of quorum

The Delhi High Court Thursday transferred the case of a minor Malaysian, who was booked for attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation during COVID-19 allegedly in violation of visa norms, from one Juvenile Justice Board JJB to another due to l...

FOREX-Dollar climbs as traders focus on weak Chinese retail sales

The U.S. dollar strengthened on Thursday as investors focused on poor Chinese retail sales instead of its stronger than expected economic growth in the past quarter, with the focus now shifting more to a European Union summit this weekend.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020