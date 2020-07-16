Left Menu
Development News Edition

KVIC inaugurates footwear training centre in Delhi to train leather artisans

The “KVIC-CFTI Footwear Training Cum Production Center” located at Gandhi Darshan, Rajghat, will provide a comprehensive 2-months training program to leather artisans for making high-quality footwear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 17:52 IST
KVIC inaugurates footwear training centre in Delhi to train leather artisans
KVIC Chairman Shri VK Saxena while inaugurating the centre termed the leather artisans as “Charm Chikitsak” (leather doctors). Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The first-of-its-kind footwear training centre in Delhi to train the marginalized community of leather artisans was inaugurated by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Today. The centre has been established with the technical knowhow of Central Footwear Training Institute (CFTI), Agra, a unit of the Ministry of MSME.

The "KVIC-CFTI Footwear Training Cum Production Center" located at Gandhi Darshan, Rajghat, will provide a comprehensive 2-months training program to leather artisans for making high-quality footwear.

KVIC Chairman Shri VK Saxena while inaugurating the centre termed the leather artisans as "Charm Chikitsak" (leather doctors). The training centre will also provide logistical support to the trained artisans in starting their own shoe-making business once their two-months training is successfully completed. The artisans will also be provided tool kit worth Rs 5000 for carrying out their activities in future.

The KVIC-CFTI Footwear Training Cum Production Center equipped with advanced tool kits and machinery has been set up in a record time of fewer than two months. The inauguration was, however, delayed due to lockdown. Initially, the training programs were designed for a batch of 40 leather artisans but keeping in view the social distancing norms in wake of Corona disease, the number has been reduced to a batch of 20 artisans. KVIC is setting up a similar footwear training centre in Varanasi also.

The KVIC Chairman said the training of leather artisans or the 'charm chikitsak' is aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas".

He said footwear has become an integral part of fashion and shoe-making no longer remains a menial job. "Through this training centre, we are trying to rope in maximum people with shoe-making activities. The program has been so designed that in just two months time, the artisans will be able to manufacture all kinds of footwear. This will increase their income by manifold," the KVIC Chairman said.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

European Central Bank urges leaders to act on economy

The European Central Bank is taking a break after deploying massive stimulus measures in recent weeks and on Thursday urged European leaders to help the economy by agreeing on a fund to support the regions hardest hit by the virus outbreak....

EC not to extend facility of postal ballot to electors above 65 in Bihar polls and bypolls in near future: Statement.

EC not to extend facility of postal ballot to electors above 65 in Bihar polls and bypolls in near future Statement....

Delhi records 1,652 fresh coronavirus cases, taking tally to 1,18,645; death toll mounts to 3,545: Authorities.

Delhi records 1,652 fresh coronavirus cases, taking tally to 1,18,645 death toll mounts to 3,545 Authorities....

Rugby-Champions Cup to resume with quarter-finals in September

This years Champions Cup quarter-finals have been rescheduled for the weekend of Sept. 19-20 after the knockout stages were initially postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, European Professional Club Rugby EPCR said on Thursday. Reigning c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020