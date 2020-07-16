Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTC India invites bids for stake buy in subsidiary PFS

PTC India has invited bids from interested investors for acquiring the company's controlling stake in its subsidiary PTC India Financial Services. According to the website of PFS, PTC India holds 64.99 per cent stake in the company.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 18:53 IST
PTC India invites bids for stake buy in subsidiary PFS

PTC India has invited bids from interested investors for acquiring the company's controlling stake in its subsidiary PTC India Financial Services. PTC India is the leading provider of power trading solutions in India.

In a BSE filing on Thursday, PTC India said it has plans of divesting its controlling stake in PTC India Financial Services (PFS). "Subsequent to delays on account of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, requisite internal approvals have been received to reinitiate the process of exploring opportunities for monetizing the company's investment in PFS. PTC...hereby invites potential purchaser(s)/ investor(s) to submit their interest," the company said.

The last date for submission of interest by a bidder is July 31, 2020, it said. According to the website of PFS, PTC India holds 64.99 per cent stake in the company.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. order puts Malaysia glove industry under pressure over labour abuses

ADDS WRP reimbursing workers, workers comment By Beh Lih YiKUALA LUMPUR, July 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - M alaysias medical glove industry was under pressure to crack down on labour abuses on Thursday after the United States blocked im...

UK's COVID-19 outcome has not been good, mistakes were likely made - chief scientist

Britain has not achieved a good outcome in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the governments chief scientific adviser said on Thursday, adding that he was sure that mistakes had been made in the response to the crisis.Its very difficult t...

NW Premier office's all staff test negative for COVID-19

Staff in the Office of the North West Premier have all tested negative for COVID-19.The staff were tested after the Premier Job Mokgoro had tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday and subsequently went into quarantine.These staff members ...

European Central Bank urges leaders to act on economy

The European Central Bank is taking a break after deploying massive stimulus measures in recent weeks and on Thursday urged European leaders to help the economy by agreeing on a fund to support the regions hardest hit by the virus outbreak....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020