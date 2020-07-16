Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zero fossil fuel import must for Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision: R K Singh

Zero dependence on fossil fuel is required for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 20:56 IST
Zero fossil fuel import must for Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision: R K Singh

Zero dependence on fossil fuel is required for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said on Tuesday. Singh also said that once renewable energy and balancing power become cost-effective, thermal electricity and fossil fuel will be a thing of past in India's energy mix.

"The vision for a truly Aatmanirbhar Bharat is zero-dependence on fossil fuel imports," Singh said in his address at CII Digital Conference on Aatmanirbhar Bharat on Renewable Energy Manufacturing. The minister's statement assumes significance in the wake of India's huge dependence on import of fossil fuels.

"India is constantly thinking innovation in bringing out bids. It came out with a bid on Renewable Energy & storage.  "The Government is also exploring other bid options such as - round-the clock grid energy, balance by thermal, balance by hydro etc. The end objective is to increase demand for storage and bring down prices," he said in a statement issued by industry body CII. In order to bring down renewable tariff, storage has to be viable, pumped hydro to take off, in-house manufacturing to jumpstart and battery to become cheap, Singh opined.

"Hydrogen may be the next big thing for transportation, alongside batteries to understand which is more economically viable. A city-wise segregated approach for launch of hydrogen and batteries will be undertaken to measure the practical cost-effectiveness of these options," Singh said. Another key announcement by the minister was the power ministry's advocacy for the "Top-Runner program" in manufacturing of higher-efficiency next-generation solar products.  This is what helped China in achieving mass-production of n-type cells.

Expressing optimism for domestic manufacturing in the RE sector, he also took cognizance of the existing issues that the government was rallying to solve payment security of the entire value chain, sanctity of contracts, land acquisition and regulatory issues. "While it is important to transform the energy sector with haste, it has to be a rational haste...in ensuring stability of all stakeholders," the minister said.

While manufacturing in the wind sector is majorly indigenous, in solar segment 80-90 per cent of the components is being imported.  This is partly because of India’s in-house capability limitation to manufacture, but also partly because some of the countries have been dumping, which prompted the government to impose anti-dumping and import duties, the statement said.  In the coming days, the minister assured, that these duties are going to only be stronger so that imports do get painful and domestic manufacturing feels incentivised..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Greta Thunberg: World must 'tear up' old contracts, build new systems to save climate

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said on Thursday the world needed an economic overhaul to have a chance of beating climate change and that countries should be prepared to tear up old deals and contracts to meet green targets.The 17-year-old...

Twitter delays launch of new API software following hack

Twitter Inc said on Thursday it is delaying the launch of its new Application Programming Interface API following the recent hack of several high-profile accounts.We have no evidence the incident had anything to do with our API, but we deci...

UPDATE 5-U.S. completes 2nd execution in a week, dividing judges and victims' families

The U.S. government executed a convicted murderer on Thursday in the second federal execution in as many days after a 17-year pause, overcoming court orders that said condemned men should have time to contest the legality of a new one-drug ...

Trump administration weighs U.S. travel ban on Chinese Communist Party members-source

The Trump administration is considering banning travel to the United States by all members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, a move that could worsen already-tense relatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020