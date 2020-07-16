KVIC opens footwear training centre for leather artisans in Delhi

A first-of-its-kind footwear training centre for the marginalised community was inaugurated here by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Thursday. "The KVIC-CFTI Footwear Training-cum-Production Centre, located at Gandhi Darshan, Rajghat, will provide a comprehensive two-month training programme to leather artisans for making high-quality footwear," the MSME ministry said in a statement.

The centre has been established with the technical know-how of the Central Footwear Training Institute (CFTI), Agra, a unit of the MSME ministry. The training centre will also provide logistics support to the artisans in starting their own shoe-making business once their two-month training is completed. The artisans will also be provided a tool kit worth Rs 5,000 for carrying out their activities in future.

The centre is equipped with advanced tool kits and the machinery has been set up in a record time of less than two months. The inauguration was, however, delayed due to the lockdown. The Khadi and Village Industries Commission is also setting up a similar footwear training centre in Varanasi.

KVIC Chairman VK Saxena said, "Through this training centre, we are trying to rope in maximum people with shoe-making activities. The programme has been so designed that in just two months, the artisans will be able to manufacture all kinds of footwear. This will increase their income by manifold." PTI RSN HRS.