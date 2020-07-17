Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shanghai stocks set for worst week in 15 on policy worries, foreign selling

Shanghai shares on Friday were set for their worst weekly drop in 15 months, as China's better-than-expected GDP data fuelled worries over the pace of policy easing, while foreign investors turned to sell shares after a torrid bull run. ** The CSI300 index was down 0.3% at 4,502.13 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5%, to 3,193.82 points.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 17-07-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 10:50 IST
Shanghai stocks set for worst week in 15 on policy worries, foreign selling
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels

Shanghai shares on Friday were set for their worst weekly drop in 15 months, as China's better-than-expected GDP data fuelled worries over the pace of policy easing, while foreign investors turned to sell shares after a torrid bull run.

** The CSI300 index was down 0.3% at 4,502.13 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5%, to 3,193.82 points. ** For the week, SSEC shed 5.6%, its steepest since April 2019, while CSI300 declined 5.3%, its sharpest retreat since March 2020.

** China stocks posted their biggest fall in more than five months on Thursday, as investors cooled down their buying spree on worries of policy tightening after the country's economic growth in the second quarter beat expectations.

** "The pace of policy loosening will be slower, as policymakers observe how the job and financial markets perform and decide what steps to take next," said Zhaopeng Xing, markets economist at ANZ in Shanghai.

** The slump in Moutai shares on Thursday dampened sentiment for other blue-chips, as it's a bellwether in the strong run-up, raising worries if Beijing would take action against the liquor-making industry, Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities said.

** Moutai's shares had slumped 7.9%, their worst session since Oct. 29, 2018, after an article by a WeChat account owned by the People's Daily stated that "Moutai is for drinking, not for speculating".

** The recent substantial outflows via the Stock Connect quickly curbed sentiment, while SMIC's Shanghai debut brought a "siphon effect" and led to profit-taking in related tech sectors, analysts at Bohai Securities noted in the report.

** However, analysts and fund managers said the slump did not mark the end of the bull run and could offer good opportunities to buy on the dip.

** China Fortune Securities' Yan said Thursday's drop was just a short-term correction, and investors do not need to be overly worried about the tightening in Beijing's monetary policy as there is ample money outside of the A-share market.

** China's mutual fund industry saw another massive jump in new products and subscriptions in June, suggesting the swift rally in mainland stocks has room to run further.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.6% to 25,123.58 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.8% at 10,212.48.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Yet another TN Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Tamil Nadu Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the fourth minister in the state to get affected. Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday wished her a speedy recovery.Kafeel holds the portfolios, inclu...

India, US collaborating closely during COVID-19 pandemic: Ambassador Sandhu

India and the US are working together on combating the coronavirus and collaboration is underway for co-development of a COVID-19 vaccine, the Indian envoy here has said, underlining that the partnership between the two countries in health,...

COVID-19: Low-key Bakri Eid to hit cattle rearers, workers

As Maharashtra gears up for low- key Bakri Eid celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of people, including cattle rearers and farmers, who earn substantially during the festival, are staring at severe financial losses this year....

End of the jumbo: British Airways retires 747 fleet early on coronavirus woes

British Airways, the worlds largest operator of Boeing 747s, will retire its entire jumbo jet fleet with immediate effect after the novel coronavirus pandemic sent air travel into freefall. For over 50-years, Boeings Queen of the Skies has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020