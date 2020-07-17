Left Menu
Swedish earnings, Daimler support European stocks ahead of EU summit

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-07-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 13:00 IST
European shares edged higher on Friday as focus turned to Brussels where European Union leaders are expected to hammer out details of a 750-billion-euro recovery fund, with positive earnings updates from Ericsson, Daimler, and other firms also supporting gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% by 0714 GMT, with automakers jumping 1.8% after Daimler AG said it expects to post a smaller-than-expected operating loss in the second quarter. Sweden's main stock index jumped 0.9%, with truck maker Volvo AB and telecom equipment maker Ericsson reporting better-than-expected core profits, while Swedbank AB reported a smaller-than-expected fall in net profit.

Eurozone stocks were up 0.1% after rallying in the recent months on hopes that an EU-wide fund to support the pandemic-stuck economies could lift the bloc out of recession. Analysts believe markets could tolerate a few days' or weeks' delays with opposition from the Netherlands and the threat of a Hungarian veto weighing on chances of a deal.

