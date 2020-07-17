HCC-DBL JV wins Rs 1,900 crore NHAI contract

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) in a joint venture with Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL) has been awarded a Rs 1,900 crore contract by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for design and construction of a 22 km road to link Jharkhand and Bihar. This will include a four-lane bridge over the Ganga river. The road will connect Sahibganj bypass in Jharkhand to Manihari bypass in Bihar. HCC share in the joint venture is 26 per cent or Rs 494 crore, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The scope of work envisages construction of 15.8 km new link (NH-1338) including 6 km Ganga Bridge to 4-lane standard connecting Jharkhand with Bihar, construction of 6 km Manihari Bypass in Bihar to 4-lane standard and widening of NH-131A ending near Narenpur to 4-lane standard in Bihar. "Our joint venture is proud to work on this important NHAI project that will improve infrastructure in Bihar and Jharkhand, generating long-term benefits to the socio-economic conditions of the region," said HCC's Group Chief Executive Officer Arjun Dhawan.

HCC's association with the state of Bihar dates to the early sixties when it built India's first road-cum-rail bridge -- Rajendra Setu -- across river Ganga at Mokameh. For the NHAI, HCC has built the Grand Trunk Road Improvement Project in 2007. Recent projects completed in Bihar are rail-cum-road bridge across river Ganga at Munger and Sone Bridge near Patna. (ANI)