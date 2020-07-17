Left Menu
Development News Edition

HCC-DBL JV wins Rs 1,900 crore NHAI contract

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) in a joint venture with Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL) has been awarded a Rs 1,900 crore contract by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for design and construction of a 22 km road to link Jharkhand and Bihar.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-07-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 13:18 IST
HCC-DBL JV wins Rs 1,900 crore NHAI contract
HCC share in the joint venture is 26 pc or Rs 494 crore. Image Credit: ANI

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) in a joint venture with Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL) has been awarded a Rs 1,900 crore contract by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for design and construction of a 22 km road to link Jharkhand and Bihar. This will include a four-lane bridge over the Ganga river. The road will connect Sahibganj bypass in Jharkhand to Manihari bypass in Bihar. HCC share in the joint venture is 26 per cent or Rs 494 crore, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The scope of work envisages construction of 15.8 km new link (NH-1338) including 6 km Ganga Bridge to 4-lane standard connecting Jharkhand with Bihar, construction of 6 km Manihari Bypass in Bihar to 4-lane standard and widening of NH-131A ending near Narenpur to 4-lane standard in Bihar. "Our joint venture is proud to work on this important NHAI project that will improve infrastructure in Bihar and Jharkhand, generating long-term benefits to the socio-economic conditions of the region," said HCC's Group Chief Executive Officer Arjun Dhawan.

HCC's association with the state of Bihar dates to the early sixties when it built India's first road-cum-rail bridge -- Rajendra Setu -- across river Ganga at Mokameh. For the NHAI, HCC has built the Grand Trunk Road Improvement Project in 2007. Recent projects completed in Bihar are rail-cum-road bridge across river Ganga at Munger and Sone Bridge near Patna. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Euro in 'wait and see' mode ahead of crucial EU summit

The euro was flat against the dollar on Friday before a European Union summit that will try to reach agreement on a 750 billion- euro recovery fund.No outcome is expected at the summit until evening, at best, but either an agreement or a co...

UK's Renishaw lifts annual revenue forecast, shares at 1-1/2-year high

Engineering group Renishaw Plc raised its annual revenue forecast on Friday, sending its shares to their highest in more than a year, although restructuring costs prompted the British company to downgrade the profit estimate.In a brief trad...

Internet disrupted in Iranian province amid protests in city

Internet access in a southwestern province of Iran has been disrupted as videos circulate on social media of protests in a city there, an advocacy group said. NetBlocks.org reported the disruption affecting Irans oil-rich Khuzestan province...

China put new virus restrictions on Hong Kong

China is now requiring those arriving on the mainland from Hong Kong to show a negative coronavirus test taken within the previous three days and undergo 14 days of supervised quarantine in order to gain entry, following a new outbreak in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020