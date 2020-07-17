Left Menu
Development News Edition

US work visa suspension to have "minimal impact" on operations: HCL Tech

HCL Technologies on Friday termed the suspension of H1-B visas by the US as "unfortunate", and said the move will have "minimal impact" on the IT services major in the short term, as it has been ramping up local hiring in that country for the past 10 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 13:25 IST
US work visa suspension to have "minimal impact" on operations: HCL Tech

HCL Technologies on Friday termed the suspension of H1-B visas by the US as "unfortunate", and said the move will have "minimal impact" on the IT services major in the short term, as it has been ramping up local hiring in that country for the past 10 years. "We started investing in the centres in the US 10 years back, we have 15 scaled delivery centres in the US. We were one of the first to increase localisation, close to 67 per cent of our employees in the US are locals.

"This is the trend, which we really pioneered in the industry and now we see several other players are following," HCL Technologies President and CEO C Vijayakumar said. He added that the company has adequate people in the US on visas to fulfill demand.

"However, the rules, I would say, are unfortunate, but given that we've always been prepared and kind of enhancing our local footprint not just in US but across all geographies, we see very minimal impact due to the current change in policy at least in the near term," he said. He added that if it were to continue in the long term, the company may have to "relook at how we address the demand".

Asked about the future recourse if the suspension were to extend beyond December, Vijayakumar told PTI that it would depend on the customers. "Today, we can deliver any service from anywhere in the world. Largely, that's the model that we have adopted. And we've been able to collaborate extensively with customers across continents, across time zones and customers have also become very comfortable about this operating model.

"So, to that extent, I think the onshore demand will be a little muted, so I think it will be fine," he said. The executive, however, said some tweaking may be needed on how it operates as it gets into the next year.

HCL Technologies, which has over 1.5 lakh employees globally at the end of June 2020 quarter, saw 63.7 per cent of its revenues come from the Americas market. Europe accounted for 28.3 per cent of its USD 2.3 billion revenue in the June quarter, while rest of the world geography contributed 8 per cent of the quarter's revenue.

Last month, US President Donald Trump had signed a proclamation to suspend issuing of H-1B visas -- popular among Indian IT professionals -- along with other foreign work visas for the rest of the year, aimed at helping millions of Americans who have lost their jobs due to the current economic crisis. Larger rival Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had called the move by the US government "unfortunate and unfair".

Asked if HCL Technologies has also taken steps to bring back employees stranded in the US, Vijayakumar said the company has undertaken similar steps but declined to give out numbers. "We're very sensitive to our people's requirements and we've helped them, we've enabled them to go back to their respective countries. The numbers, it varies in different geographies, some geographies are very small numbers, some geographies are slightly large," he said.

HCL's peers - Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Wipro have chartered special flights to bring home hundreds of staff and their families from the US and other markets as many individuals were stranded in the US after international flights were suspended following the coronavirus virus outbreak and the resultant lockdown. Infosys brought back over 200 people, while Tech Mahindra facilitated return of over 210 of its employees and their dependents and Wipro about 500 people.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Euro in 'wait and see' mode ahead of crucial EU summit

The euro was flat against the dollar on Friday before a European Union summit that will try to reach agreement on a 750 billion- euro recovery fund.No outcome is expected at the summit until evening, at best, but either an agreement or a co...

UK's Renishaw lifts annual revenue forecast, shares at 1-1/2-year high

Engineering group Renishaw Plc raised its annual revenue forecast on Friday, sending its shares to their highest in more than a year, although restructuring costs prompted the British company to downgrade the profit estimate.In a brief trad...

Internet disrupted in Iranian province amid protests in city

Internet access in a southwestern province of Iran has been disrupted as videos circulate on social media of protests in a city there, an advocacy group said. NetBlocks.org reported the disruption affecting Irans oil-rich Khuzestan province...

China put new virus restrictions on Hong Kong

China is now requiring those arriving on the mainland from Hong Kong to show a negative coronavirus test taken within the previous three days and undergo 14 days of supervised quarantine in order to gain entry, following a new outbreak in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020