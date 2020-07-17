Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro in 'wait and see' mode ahead of crucial EU summit

Many traders expect that the summit will reach no agreement and EU leaders will need to meet again to find a compromise. For the week, the dollar was on course for gains against the yen, sterling, and the Swiss franc.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 13:39 IST
FOREX-Euro in 'wait and see' mode ahead of crucial EU summit

The euro was flat against the dollar on Friday before a European Union summit that will try to reach agreement on a 750 billion- euro recovery fund.

No outcome is expected at the summit until evening, at best, but either an agreement or a collapse in the talks will have a major impact on the currency when trading resumes. The euro, which retreated from four-month highs reached earlier this week, held steady at $1.1389. It was higher against the British pound at 90.72 pence.

"A positive outcome should see the single currency retest the week's highs at $1.1450", wrote Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at Oanda, noting an unfavourable outcome might send the euro as as low as $1.13. Implications for the euro should the EU go ahead with its plan would also be long-lasting, Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss, told his clients.

A deal "would make the euro more attractive as a reserve currency" by "establishing a central fiscal capacity that can respond to adverse shocks, which would make monetary union more stable", he said. Many traders expect that the summit will reach no agreement and EU leaders will need to meet again to find a compromise.

For the week, the dollar was on course for gains against the yen, sterling, and the Swiss franc. The yuan fell by the most in three weeks, undone by a steady increase in diplomatic frictions between the United States and China. Some investors say they are beginning to see signs that a surge in coronavirus infections is threatening the U.S. economy. Others point to deteriorating U.S.-China ties as a reason to avoid riskier trades, which should keep the dollar in demand for now.

The dollar stood at 107.13 yen and sterling was little changed at $1.2541. The dollar was quoted at 0.9451 Swiss franc, close to its highest since July 3. Another jump in coronavirus infections has forced California and other U.S. states to at least partly shut down again. In addition, President Donald Trump's administration is considering banning travel to the United States by all members of the Chinese Communist Party.

The yuan fell by the most since June 24 to 6.9982 to the dollar.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

"The stakes couldn't be higher": EU recovery plan summit under way

European Union leaders met on Friday for tense summit talks on a multi-billion-euro plan to breathe life into their economies, their first face-to-face meeting since the coronavirus pandemic plunged the bloc into its latest crisis. The 27 l...

Several Lucknow localities to be turned into containment zones

In the wake of increasing cases of COVID-19 in Lucknow, all localities falling under Ashiana, Indiranagar, Sarojininagar and Ghazipur police stations will be turned into containment zones from July 20. The capital city has recorded over 500...

Nelson Mandela biggest influence for Africa's youth, survey says

Former South African President Nelson Mandelas fight for freedom and human rights makes him the most influential person among Africas youth, according to a survey conducted across the continent. Mandelas legacy is alive seven years after hi...

UK boosts healthcare funding to ward off winter COVID-19 wave

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to pour 3 billion pounds 3.8 billion into Englands National Health Service NHS to try to ward off any resurgence of the coronavirus, as he sets out the next stage of his recovery plan for Britain.Britain is t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020