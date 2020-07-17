MUMBAI, Jul 17 ( PTI) Money Market Operations as on July 16, 2020
Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40 D.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 15:00 IST
MUMBAI, Jul 17 ( PTI) Money Market Operations as on July 16, 2020 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET ( ONE LEG ) Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 272,791.49 3.15 0.01-4.10 I. Call Money 13,200.07 3.53 1.80-4.10 II. Triparty Repo 179,954.35 3.14 2.95-3.20 III. Market Repo 79,637.07 3.10 0.01-3.30 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 181.70 3.17 2.25-3.90 II. Term Money@@ 73.00 - 3.60-5.15 III. Triparty Repo 300.00 3.20 3.20-3.20 IV. Market Repo 0.00 - - V. Repo in Corporate Bond 250.00 4.20 4.20-4.20 RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Thu, 16/07/2020 1 Fri, 17/07/2020 623,658.00 3.35 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF Thu, 16/07/2020 1 Fri, 17/07/2020 90.00 4.25 4. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - - - 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - - 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - - - 7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -623,568.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 25,009.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 34,714.66 E. Special Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds (SLF-MF)$$ 2430.00# F. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 275,161.66 G. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -348,406.34 RESERVE POSITION@ H. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 16/07/2020 421,308.59 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 17/07/2020 421,982.00 Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 16/07/2020 0.00 J. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 19/06/2020 420,723.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). . - Not Applicable / No Transaction ** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor. .
@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI & As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020 ¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015 * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF+SLFMF-Reverse Repo $$ As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/2276 dated April 27, 2020 # The amount outstanding under SLF-MF includes an amount of ₹2,000 crore allotted on April 27, 2020 and an amount of ₹430 crore allotted on April 30, 2020. . PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW.
