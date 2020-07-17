SAP appoints Kulmeet Bawa as President, MD Indian subcontinent

Tech major SAP SE on Friday said it has appointed Kulmeet Bawa as President and Managing Director for SAP Indian subcontinent, effective July 20. Bawa will be responsible for driving and delivering an exceptional SAP experience for employees and customers across our ecosystem, as well as guide businesses in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to adopt a digital-first mindset, the company said in a statement. Based in Gurugram, he will report directly to Scott Russell, President of SAP Asia Pacific Japan (APJ), it added.

The current pandemic environment requires companies to take swift action and accelerate digital transformation to become intelligent enterprises and SAP is committed to support customers and help them transform, scale and win, Russell said. "We are confident that Kulmeet's track record of a customer-centric approach, his focus on people and effective team-work, coupled with deep industry knowledge, will propel SAP India to continued success," he added.

Most recently, Bawa was the Chief Operating Officer for Resulticks where he led the growth strategy and execution of go-to-market for the organisation. With cross functional experience of more than 25 years, he has served in the Indian Army in the Armoured Corps, and later led the India & South Asia market for Adobe. He has also worked with Microsoft Corporation and Sun Microsystems.

"As India acclimatises to the new reality in the new normal, it is important for businesses to permeate digital technologies in every industry, institution, business process, and individual experience. "I am excited to move from Singapore back to India working closely with local customers, helping them adopt innovative technologies to achieve successful business outcomes," Bawa said.

He succeeds Deb Deep Sengupta, the current SAP India MD. Sengupta, who has been working with SAP for two decades, will work closely with Bawa to ensure a smooth leadership transition. Sengupta's next position will be announced in due course, the statement said.