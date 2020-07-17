Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAP appoints Kulmeet Bawa as President, MD Indian subcontinent

"I am excited to move from Singapore back to India working closely with local customers, helping them adopt innovative technologies to achieve successful business outcomes," Bawa said. He succeeds Deb Deep Sengupta, the current SAP India MD.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 15:29 IST
SAP appoints Kulmeet Bawa as President, MD Indian subcontinent

Tech major SAP SE on Friday said it has appointed Kulmeet Bawa as President and Managing Director for SAP Indian subcontinent, effective July 20. Bawa will be responsible for driving and delivering an exceptional SAP experience for employees and customers across our ecosystem, as well as guide businesses in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to adopt a digital-first mindset, the company said in a statement. Based in Gurugram, he will report directly to Scott Russell, President of SAP Asia Pacific Japan (APJ), it added.

The current pandemic environment requires companies to take swift action and accelerate digital transformation to become intelligent enterprises and SAP is committed to support customers and help them transform, scale and win, Russell said. "We are confident that Kulmeet's track record of a customer-centric approach, his focus on people and effective team-work, coupled with deep industry knowledge, will propel SAP India to continued success," he added.

Most recently, Bawa was the Chief Operating Officer for Resulticks where he led the growth strategy and execution of go-to-market for the organisation. With cross functional experience of more than 25 years, he has served in the Indian Army in the Armoured Corps, and later led the India & South Asia market for Adobe. He has also worked with Microsoft Corporation and Sun Microsystems.

"As India acclimatises to the new reality in the new normal, it is important for businesses to permeate digital technologies in every industry, institution, business process, and individual experience. "I am excited to move from Singapore back to India working closely with local customers, helping them adopt innovative technologies to achieve successful business outcomes," Bawa said.

He succeeds Deb Deep Sengupta, the current SAP India MD. Sengupta, who has been working with SAP for two decades, will work closely with Bawa to ensure a smooth leadership transition. Sengupta's next position will be announced in due course, the statement said.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

British PM Johnson: Other countries' Covid-19 woes show what can go wrong

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that the problems other countries are currently experiencing with the Covid-19 pandemic show what can go wrong if rules are not followed by the public. Look at other countries around the world, we...

Indian minorities panel faults police role in Delhi riots targeting Muslims

A government-appointed commission promoting the rights of Indias religious minorities said police failed to protect Muslims campaigning against a new citizenship law during violent riots in Delhi this year. At least 53 people, mostly Muslim...

Turkish defence industry says it can support Azerbaijan

Turkeys defense industry chief said on Friday that his sector was ready to help Azerbaijan, which has seen border clashes with Armenia in which 16 people have been killed. Turkey has strong historical and cultural ties with Azerbaijan, as w...

Motor racing-Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in Hungarian GP practice

Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton started his bid for an eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory by leading Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in a dominant practice one-two on Friday. The Britons best lap of one minute 16.003 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020