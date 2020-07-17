Left Menu
Development News Edition

As the World’s Longest Rooftop Skywalk is Taking Shape, Siddha Introduces New Towers at Siddha Galaxia

Kolkata, West Bengal, India – Business Wire India Siddha Group, Eastern India’s leading real estate developer, launched two new towers at Siddha Galaxia, one of the most cherished projects in Rajarhat. The apartments, in a very short time span, were almost sold out. Fast forward to 2020, Two New Towers are now launched giving new hope for home-buyers, who longed for but missed out owning an apartment at Siddha Galaxia.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-07-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 15:50 IST
As the World’s Longest Rooftop Skywalk is Taking Shape, Siddha Introduces New Towers at Siddha Galaxia

Kolkata, West Bengal, IndiaBusiness Wire India Siddha Group, Eastern India’s leading real estate developer, launched two new towers at Siddha Galaxia, one of the most cherished projects in Rajarhat. Siddha Galaxia created waves as it introduced the World’s Longest Rooftop Skywalk in Kolkata. It drew tremendous appreciation from media as well as prospective buyers. The apartments, in a very short time span, were almost sold out.

Fast forward to 2020, Two New Towers are now launched giving new hope for home-buyers, who longed for but missed out owning an apartment at Siddha Galaxia. Besides, the World’s Longest Rooftop Skywalk is taking shape by connecting the first 4 towers. Phase 1 and II of the Project are complete and handed over. “We are extremely happy to announce the launch of the new towers at Siddha Galaxia. I am proud to say that this project had a set a new benchmark in the real estate industry when it was launched. The Rooftop Skywalk changed the game, inviting people to enjoy a sky-life experience with a host of amenities. We expect the apartments in the new towers to be sold out in a few months,” said Mr Sanjay Jain, Managing Director, Siddha Group.

Double access from New Town Expressway and Rajarhat Main Road are a rare boon for the apartment owners. Besides, the 40,000 sq of residential club, work from home friendly spacious apartments and the World’s Longest Rooftop Skywalk boasting of a 1.1 km jogging track, make it a distinctive and desirable destination. About Siddha Group Home is where you discover the real you. Siddha’s aim is to develop high quality homes within your budget. Since its inception in 1986, Siddha has been crafting residential and commercial spaces with a difference, to make good living affordable in Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Siddha’s perseverance and passion for quality homes drive it forward with every new project. Led by Group Chairman Chandra Prakash Jain and Group Managing Director Sanjay Jain, Siddha creates and sells high-quality housing in India. Siddha believes that the magic of craftsmanship lies beyond the reality of construction. It is the ability to sculpt better lives by designing and crafting living spaces that sets Siddha apart.

To View the Image Click on the Link Below: World’s Longest Rooftop Skywalk, Siddha Galaxia, Rajarhat PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

British PM Johnson: Other countries' Covid-19 woes show what can go wrong

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that the problems other countries are currently experiencing with the Covid-19 pandemic show what can go wrong if rules are not followed by the public. Look at other countries around the world, we...

Indian minorities panel faults police role in Delhi riots targeting Muslims

A government-appointed commission promoting the rights of Indias religious minorities said police failed to protect Muslims campaigning against a new citizenship law during violent riots in Delhi this year. At least 53 people, mostly Muslim...

Turkish defence industry says it can support Azerbaijan

Turkeys defense industry chief said on Friday that his sector was ready to help Azerbaijan, which has seen border clashes with Armenia in which 16 people have been killed. Turkey has strong historical and cultural ties with Azerbaijan, as w...

Motor racing-Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in Hungarian GP practice

Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton started his bid for an eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory by leading Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in a dominant practice one-two on Friday. The Britons best lap of one minute 16.003 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020