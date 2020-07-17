Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling headed for worst week in a month as economic outlook sours

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates prices, adds comment and chart) By Elizabeth Howcroft LONDON, July 17 - The pound fell on Friday and was set for its worst week in a month, weighed down by a bleak economic outlook after the week's data showed few signs of an economic recovery. Prime Minister Boris Johnson eased some lockdown measures on Friday but also announced that local authorities will have power to shut down smaller areas of the country.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 16:51 IST
Sterling headed for worst week in a month as economic outlook sours
Representative Image

The pound fell on Friday and was set for its worst week in a month, weighed down by a bleak economic outlook after the week's data showed few signs of an economic recovery.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson eased some lockdown measures on Friday but also announced that local authorities will have power to shut down smaller areas of the country. He said that normal life would not return in full until November at the earliest, with nightclubs and soft play areas remaining closed and wedding receptions limited to 30 guests.

With British gross domestic product data for May rising less than expected, investors doubt the fiscal stimulus measures already announced will be enough to prop up the economy. Fewer British workers lost their jobs in June, official data on Thursday showed, but economists said unemployment was still expected to jump.

The pound is the worst-performing G10 currency this week, down 0.6% against the dollar. At 1052 GMT, it was flat against the dollar at $1.2550. Against a stronger euro, it was down around 0.4% at 91.015 pence per euro.

"Sterling does well on the big risk-on days, rallies back, and then as soon as it's not a day where there's significant risk appetite in the market it shows its true colors a little bit more," said Kit Juckes, head of FX strategy at Societe Generale. "There is concern about the UK economy, there is concern that the MPC (monetary policy committee) might end up easing further in the market," he said.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Friday that the full extent of the long-term damage to the economy remained unclear. MUFG strategist Derek Halpenny wrote that Britain faced a "possible extreme period of dire sentiment" as the government plans to phase out its expensive job retention program and investors fear it will manage only a poor trade deal with the European Union.

"The BoE will be unable to sit on the sidelines and watch," he added. In Europe, investors are focused on an EU summit on Friday and Saturday where leaders will discuss a proposed 750 billion- euro EU-wide coronavirus recovery fund.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Piyush Goyal reviews Medical Oxygen supply and enhancement of capacity storage

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal today reviewed the Medical Oxygen supply and enhancement of capacity storage in the country. The Officials of the Department of Industry and Internal ...

Trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Raat Akeli Hai' out now

The official trailer of Raat Akeli Hai, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in the lead roles, was released on Friday. It features a small-town cop digging into the deepest secrets while investigating a high-profile murder case. T...

Study suggests living environment may be key to longevity

The environment where you live has a significant impact on the likelihood that you will reach centenarian age person who has reached the age of 100 years, suggests a recent study. The study conducted by scientists at Washington State Univer...

Keep age aside, bring on the best in India for a skill test with me: Harbhajan at 40

He entered the Indian dressing room as a gangly teenager and even after 22 seasons, 40-year-old Harbhajan Singh backs himself to come out on top in a one-on-one skill battle with the best spinners in the country. If you still want to test m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020