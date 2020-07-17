Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Pemex boss arrives back in Mexico for graft trial, enters hospital

Pena Nieto won, defeating Lopez Obrador. In exchange, they contend, Lozoya awarded contracts to the firm as boss of Pemex and also took money for contracts from Mexican steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 19:05 IST
Former Pemex boss arrives back in Mexico for graft trial, enters hospital

A former boss of Mexico's state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos facing corruption charges that could envelop leaders of the last government was taken to a hospital early on Friday shortly after his overnight extradition to Mexico from Spain.

Emilio Lozoya, wanted for alleged bribery and money laundering dating back to his 2012-16 tenure in charge of the firm known as Pemex, entered the hospital soon after his arrival. He faces an initial court hearing later on Friday. Lozoya, who landed in a plane at Mexico City airport shortly before 1 a.m. local time (0600 GMT), denies wrongdoing.

Once a rising star of Mexican politics, Lozoya has become a key witness in President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's drive to expose graft in and around the government he took over from his predecessor, Enrique Pena Nieto, in December 2018. Lopez Obrador said Lozoya's trial would help shed light on and stigmatize acts of corruption in Mexico.

"It's really important so we can keep cleaning up corruption in the country, so these embarrassing acts are not repeated," the president told a regular news conference on Friday. Under Mexican law, Lozoya must make an initial statement to a judge. Lopez Obrador said court proceedings would begin at midday, without giving more details.

Lopez Obrador said he did not have information on Lozoya's health after the attorney general's office reported that a medical exam found that the 45-year-old had developed anemia and esophagus problems, and was in a generally "weak" state. A private doctor requested by Lozoya's family found the same symptoms, the office added. Earlier, it said judges have yet to announce when the first court hearings will take place.

Before Lozoya's medical review, a Mexican official said the first court hearing was expected Friday. After landing, the aircraft that transported Lozoya remained in a hangar of the attorney general's office for more than two hours, television footage showed, as journalists waited to capture the first images of Lozoya back on Mexican soil.

A few hours later, a convoy of SUVs departed the hangar and took Lozoya to the Reclusorio Norte prison, where he was met by a crowd of reporters, Reuters images show. Wearing a black face mask, baseball cap, and flak vest, Lozoya kept his head bowed in the back seat of an SUV.

REVELATIONS Scion of a political family and former luminary of the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Lozoya has agreed to give information on alleged acts of corruption under the government of Pena Nieto, according to Lopez Obrador.

That prospect has fed expectations that Lozoya may make damaging revelations about ex-colleagues and politicians to reduce any possible sentence. Pena Nieto denies wrongdoing. Prosecutors say Lozoya solicited and obtained funds from Brazilian firm Odebrecht for Pena Nieto's 2012 presidential campaign. Pena Nieto won, defeating Lopez Obrador.

In exchange, they contend, Lozoya awarded contracts to the firm as boss of Pemex and also took money for contracts from Mexican steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico. Prosecutors allege that while at Pemex, Lozoya spent some $450 million renovating and acquiring an out-of-service fertilizer plant from Altos Hornos de Mexico.

Odebrecht has admitted paying bribes in Mexico. The bosses of Altos Hornos de Mexico have denied wrongdoing. Lawyers for Lozoya have said he acted under the orders of Pena Nieto.

Lopez Obrador has shied away from pointing the finger directly at Pena Nieto. But the leftist leader has suggested that Pena Nieto's landmark 2013-14 liberalization of the energy market, which Lopez Obrador strongly opposed, was tainted by corruption.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Record 90.13 per cent candidates clear Class 12 West Bengal board exams

An all-time high of 90.13 per cent candidates in West Bengal cleared this years Class 12 state board examinations, results of which were announced on Friday. Declaring the results, the president of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondar...

Nepal's ruling communist party calls key meet on Saturday to end Oli-Prachanda infighting

Nepals ruling communist party on Friday decided to convene a meeting of its top decision-making body on Saturday to try and end the tussle for power between beleaguered Prime Minister and former premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda that has...

CBI probes appointment of CMPFO clerks after proxy candidates appeared in tests

The CBI has started investigation into the appointment of 13 people as Lower Division Clerks in the Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation CMPFO using Munna Bhai style tactics where impersonators allegedly appeared for them in online and sk...

UPDATE 3-Britain eyes normal life by Christmas, but preparing for second COVID-19 wave

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped Britain could return to normality before Christmas, setting out a phased removal of lockdown restrictions, but warned that while he was hoping for the best, the country must also prepare for the wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020