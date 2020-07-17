Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yes Bank's Rs 15,000 crore-FPO manages to sail through; gets subscribed over 90 pc

The Follow-On Public Offer (FPO) subscription would be 95 per cent after including the anchor investors' portion. The bank would raise the targeted RS 15,000 crore with help from SBI Capital Markets, which had underwritten the issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 22:26 IST
Yes Bank's Rs 15,000 crore-FPO manages to sail through; gets subscribed over 90 pc

Yes Bank's follow-on public offer to raise Rs 15,000 crore has managed to sail through after getting subscribed 93 per cent on the final day of bidding on Friday. The Follow-On Public Offer (FPO) subscription would be 95 per cent after including the anchor investors' portion.

The bank would raise the targeted RS 15,000 crore with help from SBI Capital Markets, which had underwritten the issue. The issue received bids for 8,47,86,84,000 shares against the offer size of 9,09,97,66,899 shares, translating into a subscription of 93 per cent, as per data available with the National Stock Exchange till 7 pm.

An issue is considered successful if it receives a minimum subscription of 90 per cent of its total size. As per an underwriting agreement, the non-subscribed portion of the FPO would be allotted to SBI Capital Markets, which had agreed to underwrite Rs 3,000 crore worth of shares at a price equal to the lowest end of the price band. Yes Bank has fixed a price band of Rs 12-13 per share for the FPO, which opened for subscription on July 15.

The bank's capital had fallen below the regulatory mandate and plans to use the proceeds for growth. The money will suffice the lender for two years. The portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.90 times and Non-Institutional Investor category received 0.63 times subscription. Retail portion was subscribed 0.47 times, according to investment banking sources.

They said a total of 27 institutions, including SBI, LIC, Edelweiss, Bajaj Allianz, HDFC Life, Punjab National Bank, HDFC MF, Union Bank, Bajaj Holdings, Avendus Wealth Management and IFFCO Tokio General Insurance, had put in their bids. "We are pleased with the completion of our further public offering and would like to thank all the investors, partners and employees who have supported the issue. It is an important step in our journey of transformation and is a testament to the trust placed in the institution," Yes Bank MD and CEO Prashant Kumar said in a statement.

Earlier, the company had raised nearly Rs 4,100 crore from anchor investors, including from US-based alternative asset manager Tilden Park Capital Management's Bay Tree India Holdings. The bank is raising funds through the FPO to ensure adequate capital to support its growth and expansion, including enhancing its solvency, capital adequacy ratio, and evolving regulatory requirement.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd, DSP Merrill Lynch, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt Ltd, ICICI Securities and YES Securities (India) Ltd are the merchant bankers for the issue..

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO says COVID-19 cases in Brazil no longer rising exponentially

Coronavirus infections in Brazil no longer appear to be rising exponentially but have reached a plateau, creating an opportunity to get the outbreak there under control, WHO emergencies programme head Mike Ryan said on Friday.Ryan told a ne...

Mayor: NYC poised to open zoos, play ball under reopen plan

New York City is on track to allow zoos to open at limited capacity and professional sports without spectators starting next week under the next phase of its reopening plan, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday. While a formal approval from the...

Pompeo 'deeply disappointed' in EU court decision to ditch trans-Atlantic data transfer deal

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States was deeply disappointed in a ruling on Thursday by Europes highest court that a trans-Atlantic data transfer deal is invalid because of concerns about U.S. surveillance. P...

8,308 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

A total of 8,308 new COVID-19 cases and 258 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Friday.According to the official data, the total number of cases stands at 2,92,589 and includes 1,60,357 recovered cases, 1,20,480 active cases and 11,452 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020