Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 concerns: Ikea India temporarily closes outlet in Hyderabad

"In light of the current COVID-19 situation, we are temporarily closing IKEA Hyderabad store to implement additional safety measures," Ikea tweeted. The company also sent mails to customers about the temporary closure of the outlet without mentioning when it will reopen.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-07-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 22:56 IST
COVID-19 concerns: Ikea India temporarily closes outlet in Hyderabad

(Eds: Repeating after removing fourth para) Hyderabad, Jul 17 (PTI): Ikea India (part of the Ingka Group) will be temporarily closing its outlet here from Saturday to implement additional safety measures in view of current COVID-19 pandemic, the Swedish furniture maker said on Friday. "In light of the current COVID-19 situation, we are temporarily closing IKEA Hyderabad store to implement additional safety measures," Ikea tweeted.

The company also sent mails to customers about the temporary closure of the outlet without mentioning when it will reopen. "In the light of the current COVID-19 situation and to strengthen the safety and well-being of our customers and co- workers, we want to take all our experiences and learnings during the last weeks to further build a safer and an even better shopping experience in our store," the mail read, In order to do this in a responsible way we will temporarily close IKEA Hyderabad store for our customers from Saturday 18th of July. We are aiming to re-open soon, to meet all our customers even stronger and in an inspiring manner," it added.

The mail further said its online store, however, will continue to remain open for shoppers. The store recently said it started offering the Click & Collect service for free during the period that the store remains closed.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI 07172037 NNNN PTI PTI

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

PoK activists in UK submit memorandum to Pak rejecting proposed 14th amendment in so called AJK Act 1974

South Africa’s foreign direct investment rises USD1.74 billion in first quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Eight medium intensity quakes hit Mizoram and A&N islands

Five medium-intensity earthquakes hit the Andaman and Nicobar islands, while three quakes rocked the northeastern state of Mizoram on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said. Four of the quakes of over 4.5 magnitude occurred withi...

Argentina to ease Buenos Aires restrictions after nearly four months of tight lockdown

Argentina will gradually loosen a lockdown that has lasted nearly four months in and around Buenos Aires, President Alberto Fernandez said on Friday, after tougher restrictions since the start of July helped slow the spread of new COVID-19 ...

Georgia politicians clash over masks as Chicago unveils hybrid school reopening plan

A national debate over whether to require face coverings to slow the coronavirus pandemic boiled over in the U.S. state of Georgia on Friday, after Governor Brian Kemp sued Atlantas mayor to prevent her from mandating masks. Kemps clash wit...

Venezuela: UN report highlights criminal control of mining area, and wider justice concerns

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said that Venezuelan authorities had failed to investigate crimes linked to the industry, in the region of Arco Minero del Orinoco, including extortion, amputation and miners being buried alive. UN Deputy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020