TSPL using globally-benchmarked environment and safety practices

Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL) has said it adheres to globally-benchmarked environment and safety practices, making it Punjab's greenest thermal power plant and among the foremost zero-harm, zero-waste, zero-discharge thermal power producers in the country. TSPL was set up as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) by Punjab State Electricity Board (PSEB) to construct a 1,980 (3x660) megawatt thermal power plant at village Banawala in district Mansa. Sterlite Energy, a Vedanta group company, was selected as the developer of project.

On September 1, 2008, the ownership of TSPL was transferred to Sterlite Energy. "Replete with a 700-acre greenbelt comprising over four lakh trees, TSPL has adopted eco-friendly supercritical technology, zero liquid discharge system, best-in-class hybrid ESP and fabric filter system and 100 per cent fly-ash utilisation to meet requisite environmental norms," said a TSPL spokesperson.

"The plant has been instrumental in the socio-economic development of the region since its inception." However, the National Green Tribunal has reportedly expressed concerns over the environmental damage caused due to the unscientific management of fly ash by TSPL.

"The matter regarding TSPL raised with NGT refers to an old case. We are studying the said order and we shall be responding with complete facts and figures to the concerned," said the company spokesperson. (ANI)