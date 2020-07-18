Left Menu
Development News Edition

TSPL using globally-benchmarked environment and safety practices

Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL) has said it adheres to globally-benchmarked environment and safety practices, making it Punjab's greenest thermal power plant and among the foremost zero-harm, zero-waste, zero-discharge thermal power producers in the country.

ANI | Mansa (Punjab) | Updated: 18-07-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 13:37 IST
TSPL using globally-benchmarked environment and safety practices
The company is one of the first few supercritical plants being constructed in the country. Image Credit: ANI

Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL) has said it adheres to globally-benchmarked environment and safety practices, making it Punjab's greenest thermal power plant and among the foremost zero-harm, zero-waste, zero-discharge thermal power producers in the country. TSPL was set up as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) by Punjab State Electricity Board (PSEB) to construct a 1,980 (3x660) megawatt thermal power plant at village Banawala in district Mansa. Sterlite Energy, a Vedanta group company, was selected as the developer of project.

On September 1, 2008, the ownership of TSPL was transferred to Sterlite Energy. "Replete with a 700-acre greenbelt comprising over four lakh trees, TSPL has adopted eco-friendly supercritical technology, zero liquid discharge system, best-in-class hybrid ESP and fabric filter system and 100 per cent fly-ash utilisation to meet requisite environmental norms," said a TSPL spokesperson.

"The plant has been instrumental in the socio-economic development of the region since its inception." However, the National Green Tribunal has reportedly expressed concerns over the environmental damage caused due to the unscientific management of fly ash by TSPL.

"The matter regarding TSPL raised with NGT refers to an old case. We are studying the said order and we shall be responding with complete facts and figures to the concerned," said the company spokesperson. (ANI)

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but won't retire

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer but has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court. The 87-year-old Ginsburg, who has had four earlier bouts with cancer including pancreatic ca...

Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate better than national: Data

Even as Mumbais COVID-19 case count is nearing the one lakh-mark, the recovery rate of the countrys financial capital is nearly 70 percent, which is seven percent more than the national average, official data has revealed. A release issued ...

Rajasthan governor should recommend President's Rule: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Saturday said Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra should take cognisance of the instability in the state and recommend Presidents RuleRajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, she said, had openly violated ...

Playing day-night Test against Australia would be challenging: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

By Vishesh Roy Playing a day-night Test against Australia could be challenging, believes Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, as the Tim Paine-led side has played more matches with the pink ball in their backyard.The two sides are slated to take...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020