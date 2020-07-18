Chicco offers Anti-mosquito Gel and spray for babies and children

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Not only in the summer, but also in the mild months, rarely do we get any respite from being exposed to different mosquitoes and insects. Climate changes and increase in humidity further increases their spread. Babies and children are all the more unprepared to deal with mosquitoes and hence become easy targets for them.

Hence, parents should keep an Anti-mosquito repellent that is especially formulated for babies and children always handy in such times. Reason is that especially in case of children, the bites are not only annoying, but they can lead to irritative and allergic reactions with extended and long-lasting skin rashes. Mosquitoes can bring with them all sorts of illnesses such as dengue, chikungunya and malaria; since babies/children can't fend for themselves, you need to take precautions on how to protect them from mosquito bites.

Two of the main preventive tools that the World Health Organization suggests to protect us from mosquitoes are: the control of the environment and the use of repellents. In the case of Anti-mosquito repellent, it is important that the formulation is specifically for babies/children. Chicco, a leading baby care brand comes to the rescue of parents through its offering of Anti-mosquito Gel and Spray which has been specially formulated for babies/children to protect them against mosquitoes including the ones spreading dengue and chikungunya.

* It is made up with natural active ingredient that protects your child delicately and naturally by keeping mosquitoes away both during day and night. * Chicco Anti-mosquito Gel and Spray is dermatologically tested on sensitive skin and free from DEET, alcohol and colors which ensures gentle and delicate protection for babies, and children.

Chicco's Anti-mosquito gel and spray are very practical and helpful to keep in the bag at all times and protect your little one with a quick and effective gesture. "In the midst of this current infection outbreak, the last thing that parents would want to think about is their little one being surrounded by an army of mosquitoes. It can be a nightmarish experience for any mother to see her kid covered with mosquito bites and rashes and not being able to enjoy his play time to the fullest. We all understand how babies and young children are quite vulnerable to be attacked by mosquitoes, adding to the worries of every parent especially in today's times when we are fearful in stepping out to a doctor's clinic as well. In this season, parents should not panic but take protective measures to prevent their kids from being bitten by insects and mosquitoes. Here's Chicco, offering a complete solution with its Anti-mosquito range - helping parents to naturally protect their littles ones against mosquitoes including the ones spreading dengue and chikungunya. It has been specially formulated for babies and children. Made with natural active ingredient, it is free from DEET, colours and alcohol - making it the perfect mosquito repellent for children ensuring gentle and delicate protection," said Rajesh Vohra, CEO, Artsana India.

Price Detail: The MRP of Anti mosquito 50 ml gel - Rs 249/- Anti-mosquito 100 ml gel - Rs 449/-

Anti-mosquito 100 ml spray - Rs 479/- This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)