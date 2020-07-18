Left Menu
Development News Edition

All Pakistani pilots in Vietnam have valid licences - govt

All Pakistani pilots working for Vietnamese airlines have valid and legitimate licences and none have been involved in a flight incident or safety threat, the government said on Saturday. Vietnam last month grounded all Pakistani pilots working for local airline amid concern from global regulators that some pilots may have been using dubious licences. "All licenses administered by the Pakistani aviation regulator are legitimate and valid.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 18-07-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 16:08 IST
All Pakistani pilots in Vietnam have valid licences - govt
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

All Pakistani pilots working for Vietnamese airlines have valid and legitimate licenses and none have been involved in a flight incident or safety threat, the government said on Saturday. Vietnam last month grounded all Pakistani pilots working for local airlines amid concern from global regulators that some pilots may have been using dubious licenses.

"All licenses administered by the Pakistani aviation regulator are legitimate and valid. There are no fake licenses, as mentioned by the media," a government statement said, citing a note from the Pakistani Embassy to the Vietnamese government. Vietnam had licensed 27 Pakistani pilots and 12 of them were still active. The other 15 pilots' contracts had expired or were inactive due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Vietnam's Civil Aviation Authority.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs. . BOM3 MH-UGC-YUVA SENA PETITION Yuva Sena moves SC for cancellation of final year exams Mumbai The Shiv Senas youth wing Yuva Sena has moved the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of th...

Ben Stokes becomes fifth all-rounder to score 10-plus centuries and scalp 150-plus wickets in Test cricket

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has entered the elite list of players by scoring tenth career century in the second Test match against West Indies at Old Trafford. He became the fifth cricketer to score ten tons and scalp 150-plus wickets in...

Pak-based rights group demands resumption of temple construction in Islamabad

A Pakistan-based human rights organisation, Human Rights Focus Pakistan HRFP has demanded the resumption of temple construction in Islamabad, which was stopped by pressure from Islamists. In a statement, president of HRFP, Naveed Walter als...

Ten thousand march in Russian far east in support of detained governor

At least 10,000 people marched in the Russian far eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday, demanding the release of a popular regional governor detained last week on suspicion of murder, in the second week of protests. Sergei Furgal, a membe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020