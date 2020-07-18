Ujaas Energy profit jumps over 3 times in June quarter

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Ujaas Energy on Saturday reported over three-fold jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 46.99 lakh in June quarter compared to the year-ago period. The standalone net profit of the company was Rs 13.20 lakh in the quarter ended on June 30, 2019, a regulatory filing said.

Total revenue of the company rose to Rs 14.20 crore in the June quarter from Rs 12.58 crore in the same period last year. The board of directors also approved the financial result for the quarter and the fiscal ended on March 31, 2020, in its meeting held on Saturday.

Its standalone net loss was Rs 23.02 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2020, whereas the company had reported a profit of Rs 69.41 lakh in the same period last year. Total revenue in March quarter was Rs 9.81 crore, down from Rs 50.95 crore in the same period last year. The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 13.35 crore in 2019-20 whereas it had posted a profit of Rs 6.6 crore in 2018-19.

Total revenue in 2019-20 was Rs 54.54 crore in 2019-20 down from Rs 161.74 crore in 2018-19.