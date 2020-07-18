Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ujaas Energy profit jumps over 3 times in June quarter

The board of directors also approved the financial result for the quarter and the fiscal ended on March 31, 2020, in its meeting held on Saturday. Its standalone net loss was Rs 23.02 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2020 whereas the company had reported a profit of Rs 69.41 lakh in the same period last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 22:22 IST
Ujaas Energy profit jumps over 3 times in June quarter
The standalone net profit of the company was Rs 13.20 lakh in the quarter ended on June 30, 2019, a regulatory filing said. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Ujaas Energy on Saturday reported over three-fold jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 46.99 lakh in June quarter compared to the year-ago period. The standalone net profit of the company was Rs 13.20 lakh in the quarter ended on June 30, 2019, a regulatory filing said.

Total revenue of the company rose to Rs 14.20 crore in the June quarter from Rs 12.58 crore in the same period last year. The board of directors also approved the financial result for the quarter and the fiscal ended on March 31, 2020, in its meeting held on Saturday.

Its standalone net loss was Rs 23.02 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2020, whereas the company had reported a profit of Rs 69.41 lakh in the same period last year. Total revenue in March quarter was Rs 9.81 crore, down from Rs 50.95 crore in the same period last year. The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 13.35 crore in 2019-20 whereas it had posted a profit of Rs 6.6 crore in 2018-19.

Total revenue in 2019-20 was Rs 54.54 crore in 2019-20 down from Rs 161.74 crore in 2018-19.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Money Heist Season 5: Creator says ‘works started’, see his latest Instagram post

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mass protests rock Russian Far East city, challenge Kremlin

Mass rallies challenging the Kremlin rocked Russias Far East city of Khabarovsk again on Saturday, as tens of thousands took to the streets to protest the arrest of the regions governor on charges of involvement in multiple murders. The mas...

Tigers RHP Zimmermann headed to 45-day IL

The Detroit Tigers will place right-hander Jordan Zimmermann on the 45-day injured list because of a right forearm strain, manager Ron Gardenhire said Saturday. The 34-year-old Zimmermann is not scheduled to undergo surgery and could return...

COVID-19 death toll reaches 177 in Bihar; positive cases rise to 24,967

With four new deaths, the number of COVID-19 fatalities climbed to 177 in Bihar on Saturday while the tally of positive cases was close to touching the 25,000 mark, a 2.5 times jump in just 18 days of this month. The recovery rate in Bihar ...

Motor racing-Hamilton not one for numbers but they still add up

Lewis Hamilton reached another remarkable Formula One milestone on Saturday, all the while protesting that he was not one for numbers, with more in his sights on the road ahead. The numbers certainly add up for the six times world champion,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020