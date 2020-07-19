Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAI to procure 198 body scanners for 63 airports

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has decided to procure 198 body scanners for 63 Indian airports that will replace the existing door frame metal detectors and hand-held scanners, besides pat-down searches of passengers to detect metallic objects, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 13:00 IST
AAI to procure 198 body scanners for 63 airports
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has decided to procure 198 body scanners for 63 Indian airports that will replace the existing door frame metal detectors and hand-held scanners, besides pat-down searches of passengers to detect metallic objects, officials said. "The process for procurement of body scanners started earlier this year before the COVID-19 pandemic. It has become important to get these scanners as soon as possible as frisking of passengers by security personnel has already been minimised since March due to the pandemic," the AAI officials noted.

Out of these 198 scanners, 19 will be for the Chennai airport, 17 for the Kolkata airport and 12 for the Pune airport, the officials told PTI. The AAI owns and manages more than 100 airports across the country. "Seven body scanners will be deployed at the Srinagar airport, six at the Visakhapatnam airport, and five each at airports in Tirupati, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Goa and Imphal," they added.

Four body scanners each will be put at airports in Amritsar, Varanasi, Calicut, Coimbatore, Trichy, Gaya, Aurangabad and Bhopal, the officials mentioned. They said the tender to procure 198 body scanners for 63 airports has been issued and three companies have put in their bids.

"These three companies have put in their technical bids. If they pass our technical criteria, we will ask them to submit financial bids. An award of contract will then be given to one of them," the officials stated. Passengers have to remove their jackets, thick clothing, shoes, belts as well as all metallic items before entering into the body scanner of an airport. A mannequin-like image is generated by the machine, and if there is a yellow spot on the screen, it means that area on the body may need further screening.

Once the body scanners are installed at an airport, pat down searches will not be required for passengers, the officials said. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on March 19 had stated, "CISF personnel deployed at 63 domestic and international airports have been sensitised to adopt 'minimum touch' concept and also wear masks, surgical gloves and not to touch any item or article of the passenger during pre-embarkation screening." Staffers at these airports have also been advised to interact with passengers from a distance without compromising security procedures, the CISF said. India resumed its domestic passengers flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. While scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23, India has established bilateral air bubbles with four countries -- the US, the UAE, France and Germany -- in which airlines of both the countries are permitted to operate international passenger flights with certain restrictions..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Looking at every opportunity in India to provide full range of products: RB CEO

British FMCG major RB Plc, which owns popular consumer health and hygiene brand Dettol, is looking at every opportunity in India to provide its full range of products and the firm is absolutely committed to the country, according to the com...

Cong demands Union minister's resignation for 'involvement' in conspiracy to topple Rajasthan govt

The Congress demanded Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawats resignation on Sunday for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Asok Gehlot government in Rajasthan. Party leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken said the A...

Excitel eyes Rs 200-cr fund raise, to expand to 50 Indian cities

Broadband service provider Excitel is in talks with investors to raise Rs 200 crore in funding as it looks to expand FTTH fibre to the home deployment on its network and establish presence in 50 cities by December 2021. The company, which h...

BJP has never demanded floor test: Gulab Chand Kataria on Rajasthan political crisis

The BJP on Sunday said that it never demanded a floor test in Rajasthan Assembly and that it was being unnecessarily dragged into the controversy. The BJP had never demanded the floor test, not even now. We are watching their fight. When th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020