Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corona Kavach health insurance policy evokes good response: Insurers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 18:21 IST
Corona Kavach health insurance policy evokes good response: Insurers

Amid spurt in COVID-19 cases in the country, Corona Kavach health insurance policy has evoked good response within days of its launch by almost all insurers. Corona Kavach, which was launched on July 10 and is being offered by both general and health insurers, is a standard health insurance policy created to meet the treatment requirements for coronavirus. The term of the policy ranges from three-and-a-half months to nine-and-a-half months, with maximum insured amount at Rs 5 lakh. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has given a green signal to all general and health insurers to launch Corona Kavach policy to cover medical expenses of the COVID-19 positive patients.

"The response has been tremendous as people are quite eager to buy these plans. Since these plans have gone live on the PolicyBazaar's website, the company has been selling 300-500 policies per day," said Amut Chhabra, Head-Health Insurance, Policybazaar.com. Most customers buying these plans are young individuals, he said, adding that "the policies are very much affordable like Rs 208 monthly, which is a fairly cheap amount." Observing that the response to the Corona Kavach is from across the country, he said, the policy is "following the same trend as the corona situation right now in the country with people from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi NCR showing massive interest in the newly launched plans".

Subramanyam Brahmajosyula, Head, Underwriting and Reinsurance, SBI General Insurance Company, said the provision to cover other members of the immediate family under the family floater option and home care treatment expenses are some of the features which are generating considerable interest. "Another customer-friendly feature of this policy is the provision to opt for 'Hospital Daily Cash' as an add-on whereby the policyholder will be paid a fixed amount of up to Rs 2,500 per day (for policies with 5 lakh cover)," said Brahmajosyula. This amount can be utilised as per the discretion of the insured and can come handy to meet sundry expenses incurred during hospitalisation as well as taking care of any loss of income.

Subrata Mondal, executive vice president (Underwriting), IFFCO Tokio General Insurance, said there has been a very good response for the COVID-19 specific products that were launched just a week back. "Majority of insureds are preferring nine-and-a-half months tenure. This indicates that people, in general, are expecting the current pandemic to last for some more time. Nearly 40 per cent opted for hospitalisation cash," Mondal said. Officials from different insurance companies highlighted there have been a considerable increase in awareness of health insurance since the pandemic outbreak and it is being reflected in sales of health insurance across the industry. "It will increase the penetration of insurance as more and more people are being brought under the ambit of health insurance. This trend will continue and with innovative products and ideas, the industry can facilitate inclusive growth," Mondal added.

When asked about the general response to the Corona Kavach policy since it was launched on July 10, Gurdeep Singh Batra, Head - Retail Underwriting, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said: "We are receiving good response and product is picking up fast". According to him, people are opting for six-and-a-half months and nine-and-a-half months policy.

The Corona Kavach policy, which can be availed by persons in the age bracket of 18 to 65 years, comes with an optional cover of daily cash benefit of 0.5 per cent of the sum assured during the period of hospitalisation subject to a maximum of 15 days. Irdai had said that for the purpose of this policy any set-up designated by the government as a hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 should also be also considered as a hospital.

Also, any co-morbid condition triggered due to COVID-19 shall be covered during the period of hospitalisation. Corona Kavach can be availed for self, spouse, parents, parents-in-law, and dependent children with up to 25 years of age..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Netanyahu's graft trial resumes amid Israeli virus anger

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus corruption trial will resume in earnest in January, with thrice-weekly evidentiary hearings set to begin then, a Jerusalem court decided on Sunday. It was not immediately clear if Netanyahu would b...

Follow guidelines to combat coronavirus threat: J-K Guv Murmu to people

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Sunday appealed to people to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines like wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing to slow the spread of the disease. He also asked the people to ...

EU recovery fund plan hangs in balance at deadlocked summit

A European Union plan to breathe life into economies throttled by the coronavirus pandemic hung in the balance on Sunday as leaders quarrelled over the level of spending on the third day of a summit. The resumption of negotiations in Brusse...

North Goa hospital prepares for COVID-19 vaccine trials

A North Goa-based private hospital will begin the process of human trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Redkar Hospital, located in North Goas Pernem taluka, is amongst the 12 facilities that are listed for human trials of Cova...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020