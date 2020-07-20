Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSTS VIEW-EU impasse caps gains for the euro, but leaves hopes intact

If I held a long euro position, which I know most asset managers do, then I wouldn't be selling on the back of this." MICHAEL MCCARTHY, CHIEF STRATEGIST, CMC MARKETS, SYDNEY: "It's clearly not a positive, but at the same time because of the history of Europe and some very active expectations management from the participants, I don't think markets are taking it too hard. "The euro has come under only modest pressure and I don't think it was a surprise to the market that no agreement was reached over the weekend.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 08:58 IST
ANALYSTS VIEW-EU impasse caps gains for the euro, but leaves hopes intact
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

European leaders stood at an impasse and markets on edge on Monday after three days of haggling over a coronavirus rescue plan had yet to produce an agreement.

Diplomats are in a final push on Monday to reach what the chairman of the EU summit described as "mission impossible". On Sunday a compromise failed when a deal envisaging 400 billion euros in grants was rejected by thrifty northern states, which said it saw 350 billion euros as the maximum.

In early Asian trade, the euro slipped almost 0.3% but has recovered by mid-morning to sit at $1.1414, not far below where it left off on Friday. Here are analysts' views on the possible outcomes from here and on how investors may respond:

CHRISTOPHER WONG, FX ANALYST, MAYBANK, SINGAPORE: "There isn't an explicit statement to say if there is a deal or no deal.

"Given that they can narrow down their differences to just 50 billion (euros), markets are somewhat still hopeful of a compromise agreement, though the risk of the deal being called off totally remains...which may suggest that euro upside can be limited in the near term "Another push-back will dampen sentiment and the euro could reverse its earlier gains towards $1.11-$1.12 levels."

CHRIS WESTON, HEAD OF RESEARCH, PEPPERSTONE, MELBOURNE: "The failure of euro to really sell-off is one indicator of where expectations where. I think expectations were that we weren't going to get a deal at this meeting anyway, but we needed enough in it to give us a belief that there was one coming in August or September.

"This is what we're so used to from Europe...it was always going to be a very controversial program where they needed to be seen defending the interests of the individual sovereigns. Ultimately there will be a deal and the market knows that. "I think market expectations have been met. If I held a long euro position, which I know most asset managers do, then I wouldn't be selling on the back of this."

MICHAEL MCCARTHY, CHIEF STRATEGIST, CMC MARKETS, SYDNEY: "It's clearly not a positive, but at the same time because of the history of Europe and some very active expectations management from the participants, I don't think markets are taking it too hard.

"The euro has come under only modest pressure and I don't think it was a surprise to the market that no agreement was reached over the weekend. The message has been that this will be a potentially difficult and long conversation."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Psychologists, doctors in Mizoram's quake-hit areas to assist people deal with mental trauma

The Mizoram government is sending psychologists and doctors to the remote villages of the state near the Myanmar border, hit by a series of earthquakes, to assist the people to deal with the mental trauma following the natural calamities. T...

Austria's Kurz voices satisfaction after night of EU summit talks

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday that the EU summit discussions have been difficult but he expressed satisfaction with their progress.After a night of marathon talks, he said on Twitter Tough negotiations have just come to ...

China blasts dam to release floodwaters as death toll rises

Authorities in central China blasted a dam Sunday to release surging waters behind it amid widespread flooding across the country that has claimed scores of lives. State broadcaster CCTV reported the dam on the Chuhe River in Anhui province...

Fifth cabinet member to resign from Thai PM Prayuth's govt - party spokeswoman

Thailands Minister to the Prime Ministers Office Tewan Liptapanlop will resign on Monday, his party spokeswoman told Reuters and would be the fifth member of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ochas cabinet to quit in less than five days.Chart Pat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020