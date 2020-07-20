Left Menu
Development News Edition

Embassy Office Parks REIT reports rental collections of 97 pc in Q1

Embassy Office Parks, India's first listed real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest in Asia by area, said on Monday its rental collections for the first quarter (April to June) from office occupiers remained robust at 97 per cent.

ANI | Bengaluru, (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-07-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 10:48 IST
Embassy Office Parks REIT reports rental collections of 97 pc in Q1
The company operates in office markets of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and NCR.. Image Credit: ANI

Embassy Office Parks, India's first listed real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest in Asia by area, said on Monday its rental collections for the first quarter (April to June) from office occupiers remained robust at 97 per cent. The office rental collections were 98 per cent in April and May, and 95 per cent in June, it said in an operational update for Q1 FY21. There were rental increases of 14 per cent on 1.8 million square feet across 22 office leases.

The company said its priority remains delivering a safe workplace and business ecosystem for occupiers and their employees. A daily average of 13,000 employees operated in June from its properties across India. The properties remained open in full compliance with all government regulations to support the business continuity of occupiers. Over 90 per cent of 160-plus corporate occupiers continued to operate their core business functions in June.

"Embassy REIT's robust rental collections for the quarter ended June 30 speaks to the trust we have built with our occupiers over many years, their appreciation of our Covid-19 operating response, and their dependence on the highest safety and quality standards which our total business ecosystem delivers," said Chief Executive Officer Mike Holland. The company said it has a strong liquidity position with existing cash and undrawn committed facilities totalling Rs 1,260 crore as of June 30.

Embassy Office Parks operates 33.3 million square feet portfolio of seven infrastructure-like office parks and four city-centre office buildings in best performing office markets of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region (NCR). Its portfolio also comprises strategic amenities including two operational business hotels (including the Four Seasons hotel at Embassy One), two under-construction hotels and a 100-megawatt solar park supplying renewable energy to park occupiers. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

HC declines to entertain plea to demolish slum on govt land near Majlis Park metro station

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking demolition of a slum cluster, which has allegedly encroached upon a vacant government land behind the Majlis Park metro station in north-west Delhi. A bench of Chief Justic...

New nano drug candidate kills aggressive breast cancer cells

Researchers at the University of Arkansas have developed a new nano-drug candidate that kills triple-negative breast cancer cells. Triple-negative breast cancer is one of the most aggressive and fatal types of breast cancer. The research wi...

Odisha govt focuses on online public grievance redressal system

The Odisha government is focusing on redressing public grievances through an online platform e-abhijog in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, an official said. All the departments have been asked to popularise the online platform and prioritis...

Britain signs deals with Pfizer, BioNTech, Valneva for COVID-19 vaccines

Britain has signed deals to secure 90 million doses of two possible COVID-19 vaccines from the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech alliance and French group Valneva, the business ministry said on Monday.Britain had secured 30 million doses of the exper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020