College Board, Shoolini University Ink Pact for International Opportunities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 10:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

SOLAN, India, July 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- College Board's India Global Higher Education Alliance (IGA) and Solan-based Shoolini University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to open up international opportunities for students of the University. The Alliance is a group of about 40 respected Indian universities that are working to make it easier for all qualified Indian students, regardless of income, geography, or social class, to apply to and enroll in Indian universities and get a world-class education.

The not-for-profit parent organization, the College Board, was founded in 1900. It was created to expand access to promoting excellence and equity in higher education. Shoolini University Vice-Chancellor Prof PK Khosla, who signed the MoU during a virtual ceremony on Friday, said that the agreement would prove a significant milestone and would open up exciting opportunities for students of the University. He said College Board helps more than seven million students annually to prepare for a successful transition to college through various programs including Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) which is required to be undertaken for admissions in institutions abroad. As part of the agreement, the IGA said the member universities benefit from being part of the organization by having access to higher education leaders from around the world and learning from their successful recruitment strategies.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla said that Shoolini University was approached for membership of the alliance keeping in view its excellent track record. He said the agreement would also make the University a Centre for the conduct of SAT examinations. He said beyond sharing best practices and implementing change on campuses, alliance members use the SAT as a way to measure students' readiness for university. These universities join thousands of institutions around the world who trust the SAT because research shows it to be a reliable predictor of university success. Almost all alliance members accept SAT scores as part of their admissions process. This makes it simpler for students to apply to multiple Indian universities and allows members to reach out to students inside and outside India.

