HDFC Bank shares jump 5% on robust Q1 earnings

Shares of HDFC Bank on Monday rose 5 percent, buoyed by the lender's strong June quarter numbers. Its stock rose 4.86 percent to Rs 1,152.65 on the BSE and climbed 4.95 percent to Rs 1,152.90 on the NSE.

HDFC Bank on Saturday had reported a nearly 20 percent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 6,658.62 crore for the June 2020 quarter. Its income increased to Rs 34,453.28 crore for the reported quarter from Rs 32,361.84 crore a year ago.

The lender's net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) for the quarter grew 17.8 percent to Rs 15,665.4 crore from Rs 13,294.3 crore in the same period a year earlier, driven by growth in advances of 20.9 percent and a rise in deposits of 24.6 percent, the bank had said. Also on the asset quality front, there was an improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 1.36 percent of the gross advances as on June 30, 2020, from 1.40 percent by the end of June 2019. In value terms, gross NPAs or bad loans were at Rs 13,773.46 crore as against Rs 11,768.95 crore.