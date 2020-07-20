KeyLeasing, A Key to Your Desired Car

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) A new Brand “KeyLeasing” is grooming in the market of automobile leasing. KeyLeasing provides you the key to drive towards your dreams. This venture is the brainchild of Mr. Jitender Gauri, supported by Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Dr. Praveen Gupta and Mr. Amit Gupta. KeyLeasing tries to fulfill all your needs related to automobiles such as consultation, test drive, procurement, insurance, maintenance, and documentation. The brand follows the policy of “Retain it or Return it” which differentiates KeyLeasing from other brands and facilitates best to their customers. Under the lease agreement, you have the option of driving a brand new car of your choice for a fixed period of time in exchange for a pre-determined lease and, at the end of the contract, you have the option of either keeping or returning it.

KeyLeasing focuses on 3 F’s: • Flexibility - To choose a brand-new car/superbike that best suits your driving and lifestyle needs. • Focus - On your contract tenure to be chosen from 36 months to 60 months along with a zero down payment option.

• Foresight - into the tax benefits as applicable to you. Automobile leasing is a successful alternative to automobile financing and is well accepted in the Western & the European market, now in India after Corporate, professionals & SME are also inclining towards leasing a car and KeyLeasing is developing a perfect bridge to match client desires & requirements with a trouble-free and effortless scheme to manage his/her finances.

KeyLeasing also cares about your protection from unprecedented expenses, a comprehensive plan to insure your vehicle is yet another service of KeyLeasing. The brand put a dedicated and infallible team up to ensure your insurance so as for reduced and supervised repair and other related costs. KeyLeasing has already touched a milestone where they have finalized a purchasing deal of 75 Electric vehicles with KineticGreen. The purchased vehicles will be deployed by a logistics company to multiple E-commerce companies like Amazon, Bigbasket, etc. This step of the brand is in order to support the government in building Pollution Free India by focusing on electronic vehicles. Marking this landmark KeyLeasing is in talks with multiple prospects & plans is to procure approximate more 400 - 500 cars within this financial year.

Sanjay Gupta- Managing Director of KeyLeasing ‘An entrepreneur with a difference’- Sanjay is a proactive and passionate businessman with a keen insight into not only one but more than markets at the same time. After his graduation, he started his career in the real estate market with the virtue of a family-owned business of govt. class 1 contractor. Under his supervision laid many projects and to name a few are Highway Road Project from Kotputli to Kishangarh (approximately 230 Kms), Common Wealth Games Project for the embellishment of the city, Delhi etc. Growing and grooming, he ventured into the hotel industry and now successfully owns hotels in Delhi and beautiful resorts hilly areas. When work and passion go hand in hand, it brings such a gentleman - Sanjay, following his passion for cars and finances, the rare combination of money and machine, propelled him into the industry and finally started KeyLeasing to reach another milestone by again serving the needs of the class with a difference. Jitender Gauri - Director of KeyLeasing He is a renowned personality in the auto sector working in multifarious verticals of the top leading automobile captive & Leasing companies. Jitender has enriched experience in the marketing field, in particular, that takes one not only to his insights of the automobile market but also to its fewest and choicest decision-making. In Leasing & Automobile world Jitender Gauri is a renowned name, started his career in leasing with Lease Plan (LP) coupled with another three healthy competitors later - Avis Leasing, Fleet Corp and BMW Group India, he remained one of the key members in leasing operation in India understanding, developing and caters to the needs of System Development, Product Development, Internal & External Processes, Training of dealers & Sales for a retail loan and lease products. His versatile knowledge of the Indian auto leasing market and that too for years makes him a man with healthy associations, strong and valued relationships, and considerable insight.

Dr. Praveen Gupta - Director of KeyLeasing "Dr. Praveen Gupta is a young and dynamic pediatrician, a passionate business leader with over 2 decade of versatile experience in the medical and the corporate industry.” Offering exemplary care and medical help to infants, children, and adolescents, this renowned medical practitioner has earned a wide recognition over the years. Ever since Dr. Gupta was a little boy, he has always had a passion for cars, its design and artifact for which he even became an avid reader of the cars and its wonders. Dr. Gupta's investment mantra – "to invest in people is the most critical success factor". If the idea is too early and the market doesn’t exist yet, these factors can always be pivoted, but a good team cannot be pivoted. He has always accelerated his success along with the team he has ever been the part of. Image: (Left) Mr. Jitender Gauri, (Middle) Mr. Sanjay Gupta and (Right) Dr. Praveen Gupta PWR PWR