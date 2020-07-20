KeyLeasing, a key to your desired car

Left Menu
A new Brand "KeyLeasing" is grooming in the market of automobile leasing. KeyLeasing provides you the key to drive towards your dreams.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 12:24 IST
(Left) Jitender Gauri, (Middle) Sanjay Gupta and (Right) Dr Praveen Gupta. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): A new Brand "KeyLeasing" is grooming in the market of automobile leasing. KeyLeasing provides you the key to drive towards your dreams. This venture is the brainchild of Jitender Gauri, supported by Sanjay Gupta, Dr Praveen Gupta and Amit Gupta. KeyLeasing tries to fulfill all your needs related to automobiles such as consultation, test drive, procurement, insurance, maintenance, and documentation.

The brand follows the policy of "Retain it or Return it" which differentiates KeyLeasing from other brands and facilitates best to their customers. Under the lease agreement, you have the option of driving a brand new car of your choice for a fixed period of time in exchange for a pre-determined lease and, at the end of the contract, you have the option of either keeping or returning it.

KeyLeasing focuses on 3 F's: Flexibility - To choose a brand-new car/superbike that best suits your driving and lifestyle needs.

Focus - On your contract tenure to be chosen from 36 months to 60 months along with a zero down payment option. Foresight - into the tax benefits as applicable to you.

Automobile leasing is a successful alternative to automobile financing and is well accepted in the Western and the European market, now in India after corporate, professionals and SME are also inclining towards leasing a car and KeyLeasing is developing a perfect bridge to match client desires and requirements with a trouble-free and effortless scheme to manage his/her finances. KeyLeasing also cares about your protection from unprecedented expenses, a comprehensive plan to insure your vehicle is yet another service of KeyLeasing.

The brand put a dedicated and infallible team up to ensure your insurance so as for reduced and supervised repair and other related costs. KeyLeasing has already touched a milestone where they have finalized a purchasing deal of 75 electric vehicles with KineticGreen. The purchased vehicles will be deployed by a logistics company to multiple e-commerce companies like Amazon, Bigbasket, etc.

This step of the brand is in order to support the government in building Pollution Free India by focusing on electronic vehicles. Marking this landmark KeyLeasing is in talks with multiple prospects & plans is to procure approximate more 400 - 500 cars within this financial year. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

