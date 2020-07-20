Pune's Top Pick - Super Luxury Homes

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI/Mediawire): The engulfing pandemic has everyone on edge. It brings on anxiety; anxiety for your loved ones and for yourself. Never before have we spent so much time at home. Never before has our home become almost our whole world. The world is changing and it is uncanny how 219 Boat Club has already been created for this bizarre era! 219 Boat Club, having earned global recognition, being conceptualized and designed by Atkins, the International Architects of Burj Al Arab fame, ticks all the boxes for how life can be serenely satisfying in your own home: indoors and outdoors, in the current times and for the foreseeable future.

Awaken in a sprawling 900 square feet bedroom suite to radiating optimism through tall windows and unrestricted views. Dip in a private pool. Vitalize your senses in a sunken jacuzzi and a steam bath. Have breakfast outdoors on the wine deck overlooking an infinity pool with greenery on the horizon, and head to the office. Have lunch on a 700 or 1,300 square foot terrace and follow it with a quick nap in a whispering centrally air-conditioned space with sound attenuating and solar control glass. Time for high tea on a deck overlooking the bustling city while you are nestled in serenity, surrounded by century old trees. YOU HAVE NOT YET LEFT YOUR HOME IN 219 BOAT CLUB!

Go for a movie to a private six-seater movie theatre with your family and then head for the gymnasium without missing out on a private massage with sounds of gurgling water, and a large infinity pool. Call your limited friends who are screened, to a roof top open air bar, and enjoy dinner overlooking foliage and mountains or the twinkling metropolis. YOU HAVE NOT YET LEFT 219 BOAT CLUB!

219 Boat Club is a residence that is defined by its abundance of space and showcases a vision, besides design aesthetics and functionality; parallelly adhering to Vastu Shashtra principles. 219 Boat Club provides access to incomparable space, phenomenal views and the utmost privacy and security. Surrounded by trees older than most of us, it is a veiled sanctuary in the heart of a bustling metropolitan.

SOCIAL DISTANCING Each of the 10 residential floors hosts only one exclusive sprawling 8,000 square feet Uber Luxury Apartment, with abundance of natural light and glass to accentuate the space.

Every apartment has 2 spacious master bedrooms suites that cover an area of 900 square feet each and a living room that has 22ft high ceilings. Space, space, space...all around! CROSS VENTILATION

11 feet high openable European windows on all fronts with 33 mm double glazed laminated sound and solar control, ensure cross ventilation when left open and a cool and soundproof interior when closed. WORK AND SCHOOL FROM HOME

A magical glass screen that turns from frosted to clear at the touch of a button, separates the apartment's entrance lobby from its lift lobby. The private study, attached to the house but outside the house (!) follows the same intricate mechanism and ensures working or e-learning from home, a seamless and comfortable experience. HOME SPA

219 Boat Club is not just about living, it's a lifestyle. A lifestyle that embodies a private infinity pool on your own apartment deck, overlooking the beauty of lush green, surrounded by super tall trees; and the journey continues with and a sunken jacuzzi and steam room to rejuvenate. A private massage room is offered on the roof top, with a gymnasium and yoga studio. ENTERTAINMENT

An in-house six-seater theatre, provides the perfect opportunity to be with your loved ones and never miss out on the action while being home and safe. The roof top club house offers an open-air bar, family pool, party deck, pantry - you just don't need to leave home!

OUTDOOR TERRACES Your very own vantage point - a perfect venture into the essence of opulence. Each apartment has envious outdoor decks that overlook the alluring foliage at the edge of the Mulla Mutha river, with unrestricted views.

DISTINCT SERVICE SEPERATION There is careful consideration to prevent possible transmission of the Corona Virus, from separate elevators to the kitchen entrance for delivery, to 2 live-in servants' bedrooms with an attached bath and a separate driver's accommodation, as well as an individual store room in the basement for all unused bacterial junk storage.

SECURITY AND SAFETY To ensure security and safety, there is a biometric access system and an army of CCTV cameras in all public areas.

PEACEFUL AND SPACIOUS LOBBY The monolithic lobby is truly a master piece. A triple height is ingeniously carved out from a double height space. 275 hand blown bulbs with fiber optic lights, tower up to 33 ft high with accents of brass. Soothing waterfalls, a water curtain and a living wall with a lily pond, add to the majestic ambience of peace and tranquility.

PRIVATE, OFF-STREET ENTRANCE While there is a regular entrance from the main street, a private, off-street, quiet and tree lined entrance, is provided for the residents.

GLASS AND MORE GLASS If there was ever an array of Architectural Glass from the world over, used in a project, it is in 219 Boat Club. Laminated or Tempered, Single or Double Glazed, Patterned or Extra Clear, Privacy or Ceramic Fritted, Screen Printed or Etched, Back Painted glossy or matt, Regular or Super Jumbo sizes; from Germany, Poland, Romania, Dubai, India...it's all here, and stunning!

ENVIRONMENTAL ETHICS Solar control glass for lower electricity consumption, solar panels, rainwater harvesting and waste composting are all present, showing a 'respect for nature'.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ Mediawire)