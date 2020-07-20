IIFL Securities Q1 PAT drops 67 pc to Rs 41.5 cr; total income down 4 pc

IIFL Securities on Monday reported a 67 percent plunge in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 41.5 crore for the three months ended June 30, 2020. In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 125.4 crore in the year-ago period, IIFL Securities said in a statement.

Total income stood at Rs 178.3 crore for the quarter under review, down 4 percent from Rs 185 crore reported in the April-June period of 2019-20.

The company's assets under management stood at Rs 29,289 crores in the first quarter of this fiscal, an increase of 6 percent from the year-ago period.

We acquired over 75,000 customers during the quarter and continue to build on our robust technology infrastructure to provide best-in-class, comprehensive services," IIFL Securities Managing Director R Venkataraman said.

"Our business has weathered the COVID storm and our technology platform has ensured our people could work from home and service customers effectively," he added. Retail broking revenue was at Rs 66 crore for the quarter, up 28 percent from the year-ago period. Revenues from institutional broking stood at Rs 25.7 crore, down 19 percent year-on-year.