Left Menu
Development News Edition

PRASA starts recruitment process to employ 3 100 security guards

PRASA Administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo said insourcing the security function will better secure the agency’s infrastructure while creating much-needed jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 20-07-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 15:10 IST
PRASA starts recruitment process to employ 3 100 security guards
PRASA recently appointed 596 Platform Marshals whose main task is to ensure that passengers comply with COVID-19 regulations on trains and stations. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has started a recruitment process to employ 3 100 security guards to protect its rail infrastructure and other assets.

PRASA Administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo said insourcing the security function will better secure the agency's infrastructure while creating much-needed jobs.

"Employing our own security personnel will give us greater control of the protection of our network and assets. We have a responsibility to do all we can to protect the public infrastructure as acts of vandalism and theft become worse," Mpondo said.

He said the agency intends to give preference to qualifying individuals who reside in communities near PRASA's rail network.

"As the economy sheds jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, PRASA as a state-owned company has a responsibility to ensure that where it makes business sense, it must provide employment to citizens," Mpondo said.

The Administrator's plan to insource security personnel is in line with Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula's nine-point mandate which he set out for the Administrator when he took over on 9 December 2019.

Appearing before Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Transport on 4 February, the Minister said the annual investment of approximately R700 million on the part of PRASA must be directed toward creating permanent jobs and sustainable livelihoods for those entrusted with securing the railways.

The contingent will consist of three categories. These include the static and train guards, operations monitoring controllers and armed response guards.

"PRASA's focus is to ensure a holistic protection service for the organisation's assets, commuters as well as employees. The new recruits will also focus on general crime prevention which, once rooted out, will most likely see a significant decrease in the vandalism of PRASA's properties and theft of assets," the agency said.

The new recruits will add to the already existing Protection Officials, who in recent weeks have arrested 185 suspects and recovered sizeable amounts of stolen cable and other PRASA assets.

"PRASA has taken the issue of beefing up security very seriously, especially after the termination of security contracts which the Office of the Public Protector and the Office of the Auditor-General found to be irregular," the agency said.

PRASA recently appointed 596 Platform Marshals whose main task is to ensure that passengers comply with COVID-19 regulations on trains and stations.

Potential recruits can get more details on the available protection services jobs on PRASA's website (http://www.prasa.com/Job%20Opportunities.html).

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures slip on rising virus cases; eyes on stimulus

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Monday as concerns about a jump in COVID-19 cases kept risk appetite in check, with investors also looking for signs of more stimulus to shore up a battered global economy.After the U.S. governments 3...

Report: Disney cuts back on Facebook, Instagram ads

The Walt Disney Co. has dramatically slashed its advertising budget on Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. Its the latest setback for the social network, which is facing a growing adverti...

UK PM Johnson: We're not there yet on COVID-19 vaccine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he could not promise there would be a successful vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the end of this year, saying were not there yet even as Britain lines up supplies.To say that Im 100 ...

Chandigarh University offers joint courses with Canadian universities to mitigate COVID in education

Chandigarh India, July 20 ANIPRNewswire With the current pandemic crisis alarmingly rising, it has become hard for the Indian students whose dream of studying abroad has been shattered or has been postponed as of now. Canada has always been...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020