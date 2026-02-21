Tensions Surge as Iran Drafts Counterproposal Amidst U.S. Military Threats

In a rapidly evolving scenario, Iran's Foreign Minister announced plans to present a draft counterproposal following recent nuclear negotiations with the United States. This comes as President Trump considers limited military strikes, emphasizing a looming deadline for an agreement.

The negotiations involve Trump's special envoy and son-in-law amid complex discussions that focus on resolving the nuclear dispute. Trump has intensified pressures, threatening military intervention unless a satisfactory deal is reached.

Both the U.S. and Iran engage in delicate diplomatic exchanges as international observers, including the United Nations, urge peaceful resolutions and ongoing dialogue to settle differences and ensure a non-militarized solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)