US Embassy Revival: A New Chapter in Damascus

The Trump administration is proactively considering the re-opening of the US Embassy in Damascus, potentially marking a diplomatic thaw in Syrian relations. Once closed amid Syria's tumultuous civil war in 2012, plans are being phased for the embassy's re-establishment, according to documents acquired by The Associated Press.

The notice sent to Congress outlined a financial commitment to embassy plans starting next week, although no definitive timeline exists for the full reopening or staffing. This initiative follows the December 2024 ousting of Bashar Assad and is spearheaded by Tom Barrack, the US ambassador to Turkey and special envoy for Syria, who foresees a diplomatic rapprochement.

Barrack has advocated for the removal of US sanctions and Syria's active participation in regional coalitions against ISIS, emphasizing shared regional responsibilities for security. Meanwhile, the State Department remains tight-lipped about specifics, employing a phased strategy similar to its path in Venezuela.