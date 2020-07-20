PNB launches campaign to fight COVID-19

As part of its CSR initiative, the country's second largest lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday launched a nationwide initiative to combat the spread of COVID-19. The initiative is launched as PNB's corporate social responsibility (CSR) campaign and it will entail providing COVID-19 related prevention materials like masks, sanitisers, etc across India in 662 districts, the bank said in a statement.

After launching the campaign, Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan said this initiative of PNB will inspire public and private institutions to come forward and help the citizens of our country, not only to fight the pandemic but also to come out healthy and strong. On the occasion, PNB managing director SS Malikarjuna Rao assured that the bank is committed to play its role in this difficult time.

Besides the MD, the statement said, other senior officials, executive director, Rajesh Kumar Yaduvanshi and Chief General Manager B N Mishra were also present at the inauguration of the campaign..