Left Menu
Development News Edition

Badal inaugurates mega food park in Mizoram

With the setting up of this new mega food park in Mizoram, Badal said the farmers of this north eastern state, which has abundance of fruits and vegetables, would benefit immensely. Zoram Mega Food Park will provide direct and indirect employment to 5,000 persons and benefit about 25,000 farmers in the CPC (Core Processing Centre) and PPC (primary processing Centre) catchment areas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 16:26 IST
Badal inaugurates mega food park in Mizoram

Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday inaugurated a mega food park in Mizoram that has been set up at a cost of Rs 75 crore and will benefit 25,000 farmers as well as generate 5,000 job opportunities. The 55-acre food park, located at village-Khamrang in Kolasib District, Mizoram, is promoted by Zoram Mega Food Park Pvt Ltd. This is the first mega food park operationalized in the state.

The project is likely to attract a further investment of Rs 250 crore from about 30 processing units which will be set up in this park. Speaking at the function, Badal emphasised that food processing sector has a potential to generate huge job opportunities for youth, boost farmers income and reduce food wastage in the country. She rued that the processing level in India was still only 10 per cent currently as against 80-90 per cent in many countries including smaller ones. With the setting up of this new mega food park in Mizoram, Badal said the farmers of this north eastern state, which has abundance of fruits and vegetables, would benefit immensely.

Zoram Mega Food Park will provide direct and indirect employment to 5,000 persons and benefit about 25,000 farmers in the CPC (Core Processing Centre) and PPC (primary processing Centre) catchment areas. Badal said the Park will leverage an additional investment of about Rs 250 crore in about 30 food processing units in the park and would eventually lead to a turnover of about Rs 450-500 crore annually.

Badal virtually inaugurated park in the presence of Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region. Lanunmawia Chuaungo, Chief Secretary of Mizoram, R Lalthangliana, Mizoram Minister of Commerce and Industries, R Lalzirliana, Mizoram Minister of P&E, C Lalrosanga, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Mizoram, were also present.

Badal said the modern infrastructure for food processing will benefit the farmers, growers, processors and consumers of Mizoram and adjoining areas immensely. It will give a big boost to the growth of the food processing sector in the state. Badal shared that, so far, a total of 88 ministry-supported projects have been sanctioned in the North Eastern Region and 41 have been implemented. She said the projects worth Rs 1,000 crore approximately have been sanctioned with a subsidy support of over Rs 520 crore. Badal said that 88 projects when fully completed, would create processing and preservation capacity for 8.66 lakh tonnes to handle agro produce worth Rs 2,166 crore.

Singh said the Prime Minister has asked all ministries to allocate projects in the North Eastern states for greater development of the region. He said the North-East region was neglected by the previous government at the Centre. Singh said the state-of-the-art food park would boost the food processing infrastructure of Mizoram, which is full of unique varieties of fruits, vegetables and spices.

Teli said the state government has extended great cooperation in the setting up of this MFP. He said the park is spread over 55 acres of land and is set up at a cost of Rs 75. 20 crore. Under the Mega Food Park Scheme, the government provides financial assistance up to Rs 50 crore per Mega Food Park project. Presently, 18 mega food park projects are under implementation in various states and 19 parks have already become functional in states..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Angel Broking Becomes 4th Largest Brokerage House in the Country Based on Active Clients at the NSE

The brokerage firm has been on-boarding an average of more than 1 lac accounts per month since Mar2020 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Marking its stellar rise in the Indian broking industry, Angel Broking has now become ...

Cricket-England pacers strike early to leave Windies 25-3 at lunch on final day

West Indies lost both their opening batsmen early and were 25-3 at lunch after England declared in the first session to set the visitors a target of 312 on the final day of the second test in Manchester on Monday.Englands declaration meant ...

UK to make changes to extradition treaty with Hong Kong

Britains government will be making changes in its extradition arrangements with Hong Kong on Monday, after China imposed a tough new national security law. As tensions grow with Beijing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had concerns abo...

Gehlot calls Pilot names, says he was 'useless'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday called Sachin Pilot useless, using the Hindi word nikamma in a no-holds-barred attack on his former deputy with whom he is locked in a power tussle. Referring to the dissident leaders tenure a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020