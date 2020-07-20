Left Menu
Development News Edition

CIL's coal supply to power sector drops over 21 pc to 93.5 MT in Apr-Jun quarter

Pithead stock of CIL as on July 16 stood at 72.88 MT, as compared to 33.17 MT during the year-ago period, it said. Due to continuing lockdown and various guidelines issued by centre and state governments, normalcy has not been restored yet, affecting coal production and despatch, Coal India had said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 16:39 IST
CIL's coal supply to power sector drops over 21 pc to 93.5 MT in Apr-Jun quarter

The supply of coal by state-owned Coal India Ltd to the power sector fell 21.7 per cent to 93.5 million tonnes (MT) in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal. Coal India Ltd (CIL) had supplied 119.5 MT of dry-fuel in the April-June period of the previous fiscal, according to a latest report by the Coal Ministry.

The coal dispatch by the Maharatna firm last month also dropped by 19 per cent to 30.94 MT, from over 38.14 MT of dry fuel in June last fiscal. The fuel dispatch by Singareni Collieries Co Ltd (SCCL) during April-June period also fell 48 per cent to 7.28 MT, from over 13.99 MT supplied in corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

In June, the supply fell by half to 2.27 MT, from over 4.60 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal. Coal India (CIL), had last week said the situation will remain uncertain in July-September quarter, as some states are resorting to fresh lockdown amid rise in COVID-19 cases. Coal production in some of the major mines is still affected due to high coal stock and less offtake, it had said.

The state-owned miner produced 18.05 million tonnes of coal from July 1 to July 16, as against 19.61 MT produced in the same period last year. Pithead stock of CIL as on July 16 stood at 72.88 MT, as compared to 33.17 MT during the year-ago period, it said.

Due to continuing lockdown and various guidelines issued by centre and state governments, normalcy has not been restored yet, affecting coal production and despatch, Coal India had said. Despatch of coal was adversely affected in the last week of March resulting into mounting coal stock at pithead. Coal stock as on March 31 was 74.629 MT, compared to 54.155 MT on March 31, 2019.

Restriction imposed on movement of vehicles badly affected supply of explosives in the mines. Coal India had produced 121.01 MT of coal during April 1-June 30, compared to 136.94 MT during the same period last year.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi interacted with IBM CEO Shri Arvind Krishna via video conferencing today.Prime Minister congratulated Shri Arvind Krishna for becoming the global head of IBM earlier this year. He mentioned the strong conne...

I hope you feel my love: Riley Keough's emotional note to late brother Benjamin

Actor Riley Keough has posted a heartfelt tribute to baby brother Benjamin who committed suicide last week. Riley and Benjamin, 27, are the children of musician Danny Keough and Lisa Marie Presley, and the grandchildren of music legend Elvi...

Angel Broking Becomes 4th Largest Brokerage House in the Country Based on Active Clients at the NSE

The brokerage firm has been on-boarding an average of more than 1 lac accounts per month since Mar2020 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Marking its stellar rise in the Indian broking industry, Angel Broking has now become ...

Cricket-England pacers strike early to leave Windies 25-3 at lunch on final day

West Indies lost both their opening batsmen early and were 25-3 at lunch after England declared in the first session to set the visitors a target of 312 on the final day of the second test in Manchester on Monday.Englands declaration meant ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020