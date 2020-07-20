Nippon Paint launches Protec range of industrial paints

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nippon Paint India, part of the NIPSEA Group, has launched a new range of industrial paints under the Protec brand. With this launch, Nippon Paint India is now expanding its presence in the industrial coatings segment. The Protec range of products includes Primers, Top Coats and Specialized Coating Products. Nippon Paint India expects the Protec portfolio to meet the requirements of the market and help the company to grow exponentially.

The company is starting this business with key 50 industrial dealers and will add more partners by the end of the year. The company expects the Protec brand to add Rs 50 crore to its topline in the next two to three years. Nippon Paint is number one paint manufacturer in Asia, and one of the top paint manufacturers of the world. Nippon Paint's Commercial Vehicle & Light Industrial coatings business provides a vast range of paint and consumable products for OEMs, OE affiliates, bus body builders and industrial users. "At Nippon Paint India, our focus is to offer a comprehensive package of products and solutions and the best value for money to all our customers. We aspire to be paint process specialists and we aim to provide end-to-end solutions that ensure higher productivity, better protection, best quality & overall enhanced performance to our customers. Protec is the result of the efforts made by our R&D team during the lockdown phase in these turbulent times. A completely homegrown effort, Protec is also our salute to the spirit of Atma-Nirbhar Bharat," said Sharad Malhotra, President, Nippon Paint India - Automotive Refinishes & Wood Coatings, while talking on the launch.

"The new range of products is tailor made for industrial users who seek optimized painting solutions for protection as well as maintenance purposes. This range required us to develop technology-driven products that can withstand and protect surfaces under extreme weather and chemical environment. The Protec range is designed to meet industrial standards of corrosion protection, chemical resistance, appearance & performance which deliver maximum results & best value for customers," Senior Sales and Marketing Manager, Nippon Paint India Automotive Refinish Siddharth Sharma added. Nippon Paint is the trusted Paint Process Specialist to leading CV OEMs, State Transport Undertakings, private bus and coach manufacturers and industrial customers in India. Nippon Paint India is a leading producer of high-quality paints and coatings for automotive refinish, Industrial and the decorative sector. Nippon Paint India is part of the NIPSEA Group which, together with Nippon Paint of Japan, forms the largest coatings group in Asia Pacific and the fourth largest in the world in terms of revenue.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)