Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM urges Paswan to restore arhtiyas' commission to 2.5 pc of MSP

Any deviation from the existing policy could cause serious disruptions to paddy procurement process, Singh said in a letter to Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution. He said the flat rate commission provided for rabi marketing season (RMS) was contrary to the statutory norm of 2.5 per cent of MSP.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-07-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 20:05 IST
Punjab CM urges Paswan to restore arhtiyas' commission to 2.5 pc of MSP

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has urged Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to restore the commission of 'arhtiyas' (commission agents) to the statutory norm of 2.5 per cent of minimum support price (MSP). Any deviation from the existing policy could cause serious disruptions to paddy procurement process, Singh said in a letter to Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

He said the flat rate commission provided for rabi marketing season (RMS) was contrary to the statutory norm of 2.5 per cent of MSP. The chief minister requested Paswan to accordingly amend the provisional cost sheet for RMS 2020-21, issued by the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, an official release said here.

As per the sheet, arhtiyas' commission has been allowed at a flat rate of Rs 46 per quintal, which appears to be based on certain estimates of the actual expenditure incurred, Singh said. Unrest is already brewing among the 'arhtiyas' over this issue, which, if left unresolved, has the potential of seriously disrupting the smooth procurement of paddy during kharif marketing season 2020-21, he said in the letter.

The chief minister pointed out that the existing practice of commission payable to the arhtiyas is governed by the statutory provisions of the Punjab Agriculture Produce Marketing Act, 1961 and the rules framed thereunder. He mentioned that Rule 24A of the Punjab Agriculture Produce Markets (General) Rules, 1962 mandates that this commission shall be payable at the rate of 2.5 per cent of the sale price of wheat/paddy.

Singh pointed out that Punjab is already passing through an acute financial crisis due to the slowdown in production and consumption patterns across all sectors of the economy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the problems, the arhtiyas contributed immensely during RMS 2020-21 in ensuring hassle-free procurement.

This in turn has ensured maintainability of operational stocks and food security stocks/reserves of the Food Corporation of India, thereby allowing the government of India to liberally release food grains under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' scheme, he added..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

UK suspends extradition arrangements with Hong Kong

Britains government suspended its extradition arrangements with Hong Kong on Monday, after China imposed a tough new national security law. As tensions grow with Beijing, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he had concerns about the new law...

CBI questions Raj Cong MLA Krishna Poonia in Churu SHO suicide case

The CBI on Monday questioned Olympian and Rajasthan Congress MLA Krishna Poonia in connection with the alleged suicide by SHO of Rajgarh Vishnudutt Vishnoi in Churu district, officials said. Poonia was questioned for nearly three hours at h...

Stokes takes big wicket, England eyes victory in 2nd test

Ben Stokes removed Jermaine Blackwood off the final ball before tea to leave the West Indies on 137-5 and ignite Englands chances of winning the second test on the final day at Old Trafford on Monday. Blackwood 55 gloved an attempted shot a...

Indian GM Harikrishna takes 2nd spot in rapid event at Biel Chess Festival

Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna finished second in the rapid section of the 53rd Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland. The World No. 26 scored 10 points, two less than Radoslaw Wojtaszek of Poland, who finished on top, late on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020