Left Menu
Development News Edition

General insurance industry logs 8 pc growth in June: Report

The motor segment made a muted 1 per cent recovery in the month, improving from 23 per cent decline in May and a steep 49 per cent plunge in April on the back of a tepid increase in new auto sales and higher share of renewals.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-07-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 21:03 IST
General insurance industry logs 8 pc growth in June: Report

A tepid 1 per cent growth in motor -- the first growth since April -- coupled with a massive spike in health and fire insurance sales, helped the general insurance industry to clock a full 8 per cent growth in June, says a report. Motor cover has been the mainstay of the industry but has been down in the dumps for many a quarter due to the pains in the automobile industry driven by a rash of issues, including regulatory as well as shy customers. The pandemic driven lockdowns have only added more salt to the wounds of the industry.

The general insurance industry as a whole clocked an 8 per cent growth in premium income in June, excluding crop cover sales. This was driven by a 47 per cent growth in fire, robust 9 per cent growth in health and revival in motor premium to 1 per cent in the month. The motor cover sales had fallen 23-49 per cent over the past two months, Kotak Securities said in a report on Monday, adding the overall growth was also aided by a 42 per cent growth in retail health and a 61 per cent growth in standalone health insurers sales.

Among key players, SBI General reported strong growth across most segments, while ICICI Lombard revived partially led by motor and health. But Bajaj Allianz was weak across segments. The motor segment made a muted 1 per cent recovery in the month, improving from 23 per cent decline in May and a steep 49 per cent plunge in April on the back of a tepid increase in new auto sales and higher share of renewals. Auto was down only around 76 per cent in June from the same month last year.

Renewals have increased from trough levels observed in April as traffic volumes gradually increased and overall cash flows improved. However, in third-party business, private players' premia were muted at 1 per cent, while it was up 8 per cent for state-owned players. In the motor OD segment, state-run insurers were down 6 per cent compared to 2 per cent decline for private players. “The overall muted environment for new auto sales (industry forecast is flat for PVs, and a 15 per cent decline for two-wheelers and a significant decline for CVs for the year) will continue to put pressure on motor. Additionally, insurers will have to discontinue long-term motor OD policies from August resulting in partial hit on overall growth,” the report warned. However, the overall growth in health business was moderate at 9 per cent dragged down by a 12 per cent fall in group health and a whopping a sharp 88 per cent plunge in government health premia, shaving of the 43 per cent growth in retail health.

Standalone health insurers reported 46 per cent growth led by a 61 per cent increase in retail. State-run firms clipped at 18 per cent and private saw sales soaring 41 per cent. Fire insurance premia grew 47 per cent driven by higher retention post rise in reinsurance rates by GIC. GIC had increased property reinsurance rates in March 2019 by an average two times for eight occupancies comprising 35 per cent of industry volume and subsequently, for all 291 occupancies from January 2020. Unlike other segments, PSUs reported strong 68 per cent jump in fire insurance compared to 30 per cent for private peers.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: Meeting held at GMC to review COVID-19 preparedness

A meeting was held here on Monday at Goa Medical College GMC to review COVID-19 preparedness and testing facilities at the college. Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane, Goas minister for health said that necessary instructions were given to the team...

Water levels in rivers still on rise: Bihar Water Resource Development Secy

After eight districts in Bihar experienced flooding in the last few weeks, Secretary of Water Resources Department Sanjeev Hans on Monday reported that water levels in the state were still on the rise. Sanjeev Hans on Monday gave detailed i...

Israel in talks with AstraZeneca for potential COVID-19 vaccine, YNET reports

Israel is in advanced negotiations with AstraZeneca for the future purchase of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, Israels YNET news website reported on Monday. A Health Ministry spokesman said the ministry does not disclose contacts being h...

Former Tibetan political prisoner 'pedals' for freedom

By Reena Bhardwaj A 40-year-old man of Tibetan heritage took an 800 kilometre-long journey on a bicycle to raise awareness about the oppressive conditions in Tibet under the Chinese Communist Party.Lobsang Jinpa, a former political prisoner...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020