Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jubilant Life Sciences gets DCGI nod for generic version of COVID-19 drug

Jubilant Life Sciences, however, did not provide any details about the price of the drug. In May 2020, Jubilant entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc that granted it the right to register, manufacture and sell Gilead's investigational drug remdesivir in 127 countries, including India..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 22:57 IST
Jubilant Life Sciences gets DCGI nod for generic version of COVID-19 drug

Jubilant Life Sciences on Monday said it has received drug regulator DCGI approval for generic version of antiviral drug remdesivir 100 mg/vial for restricted emergency use in India for treatment of severe COVID-19. The company's subsidiary Jubilant Generics has received the approval from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture and market investigational drug remdesivir 100 mg/vial (lyophilized injection), Jubilant Life Sciences said in a late night filing to BSE.

Jubilant's remdesivir will be marketed under the brand name 'JUBI-R' in India and will be made available in 100 mg vials (injectable), it added. The company will distribute the drug in the Indian market through its network and it will be available by the first week of August 2020, the filing said.

The company said it is focused on quickly making this drug available in India in required quantities and at affordable prices. Jubilant Life Sciences, however, did not provide any details about the price of the drug.

In May 2020, Jubilant entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc that granted it the right to register, manufacture and sell Gilead's investigational drug remdesivir in 127 countries, including India..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

All eyes on Mamata as TMC prepares for its first mega virtual rally on July 21

Even as the TMC leadership is apprehensive whether its first mega digital rally on July 21 would evoke a similar response as it used to during previous years, all eyes are on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees message to party work...

In Jalna, absentee govt employees will have to pay fine: order

Maharashtra government employees in Jalna who remain absent from their offices of posting amidst COVID-19 pandemic will now have to pay penalties, district collector said on Monday. The amount of fine ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per da...

Punjab CM writes to Paswan seeking restoration of Arhtiyas' commission to statutory 2.5 pc of MSP

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has urged Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan to restore the commission of the Arhtiyas to the statutory norm of 2.5 per cent of MSP, warning that ...

Giving beds used by COVID patients to Govt hostels is ridiculous, says Karnataka Congress president

The Karnataka Congress on Monday slammed the State governments decision to distribute beds used by COVID-19 patients to Government-run hostels and called it as a ridiculous decision. Its ridiculous that the Govt plans to distribute beds use...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020