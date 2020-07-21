Left Menu
Biocon Biologics partners with Voluntis for digital therapeutics for diabetics patients

Biocon Biologics on Tuesday announced a global collaboration agreement with Voluntis to develop and distribute digital therapeutics supporting people with diabetes on biologics therapy. and Voluntis will allow Biocon Biologics to offer therapeutic product 'Insulia' to type 2 diabetes patients across several markets in the world, Biocon Biologics said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 10:33 IST
Biocon Biologics on Tuesday announced a global collaboration agreement with Voluntis to develop and distribute digital therapeutics supporting people with diabetes on biologics therapy. The licensing agreement between Malaysian subsidiary Biocon Sdn. Bhd. and Voluntis will allow Biocon Biologics to offer therapeutic product 'Insulia' to type 2 diabetes patients across several markets in the world, Biocon Biologics said in a statement. Voluntis, based out of Boston and Paris, creates digital therapeutics that allow people suffering from chronic conditions to manage their treatment on their own every day.

Insulia provides automated insulin dose recommendations enabling people with diabetes to self-manage their condition and healthcare teams to remotely monitor progress. "The demand for at-home treatment and telemedicine solutions is dramatically increasing around the world, with select healthcare systems offering reimbursement for patients eligible for digital therapeutic solutions. “Biocon Biologics aspires to reimagine the patient ecosystem by developing a technology dependent operating model that enables personalisation of care, thus going beyond the product to reduce both the cost of the drug as well as the cost of administering the drug," the company added. Shares of Biocon were trading 0.64 per cent higher at Rs 431 apiece on BSE.

