Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hunter Games announces partnership with Xploree and Desidime in India, points to evolving gamification trends

Hunter Games (MHG Technologies) has announced the expansion of its gamification platform with a blended play of e-commerce bound together with a promotional token wallet for Xploree and Desidime in India.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-07-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 11:16 IST
Hunter Games announces partnership with Xploree and Desidime in India, points to evolving gamification trends
Hunter Games announces partnership with Xploree and Desidime in India, points to evolving gamification trends. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Hunter Games (MHG Technologies) has announced the expansion of its gamification platform with a blended play of e-commerce bound together with a promotional token wallet for Xploree and Desidime in India. "Hyper-casual games are a powerful way to engage wide masses of people and not just gamers. We are seeing a solid trend of games driven entertaining engagement that's locking in customer's attention like never before. With exciting partnerships such as with Xploree and Desidime, we are looking to build on our vision of blended play," said Dushyant Saraswat, Founder - CEO of MHG Technologies on the launch.

Hunter Games shall be helping its partners to build powerful cross-sell moments through gamification strategies such as a promotional token wallet to drive revenue for the partner. With their partnership with AI-driven keyboard Xploree, Hunter Games shall be expanding from casual gaming content to a full-fledged Promotional Token-driven gaming, onboarding over 30 million devices using Xploree keyboard.

"Xploree with its increasing reach, global partnerships, and powerful AI & ML platform enables partners to deliver the perfect experience in the right moment. We are excited to explore our partnership with Hunter Games to enhance our user experience," said Nutan Chokkareddy, CEO of Keypoint Technologies (Xploree). Desidime, leading e-commerce, and coupons site, shall be using the promotional tokens blend developed by Hunter Games for Dimes and Gold Dimes to enhance their customer experience and increase engagement.

"With our comprehensive play on e-commerce and affiliate networks, we have been deeply committed to engagements and the token interplay with gaming which has always been popular with our community. We are enthusiastic to use the promotional token wallet blend to develop a deeper relationship with our community," said Mehul Jobanputra, CEO and co-founder of Desi Dime. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab School Education Board declares class 12 exam results

Punjab School Education Board PSEB on Tuesday declared class 12 examination results. The overall pass percentage is 90.98 per cent. Earlier, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education WBCHSE declared the Class 12 board exam resul...

Increase in coal production helped lower power price: Western Coalfields Ltd

Western Coalfields Limited WCL has increased the production of coal to 57.6 million tonnes in fiscal year 2019-20 and provided it cheaply to government and private thermal power stations in Central, West and South India. The move has helped...

Punjabis, Jats physically strong but have fewer brains: Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has stirred yet another controversy by saying Punjabis and Jats are physically strong but less brainy while Bengalis are known to be very intelligent. Every community in India is known for its certain type ...

Odisha reports 647 new COVID-19 cases, 457 recoveries

The Odisha government on Tuesday reported 647 new COVID-19 cases. A total of 457 people also recovered in the last 24 hours in the state, informed the states Health Family Welfare Department.With the addition of new cases, the total number...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020