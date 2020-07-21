Left Menu
dunnhumby India expands leadership team amidst lockdown

dunnhumby, the global leader in customer data science, announced a significant expansion to its India leadership team with the appointment of three industry veterans.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 21-07-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 11:17 IST
dunnhumby. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] July 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): dunnhumby, the global leader in customer data science, announced a significant expansion to its India leadership team with the appointment of three industry veterans. The company welcomed Dipti Bhatia as Finance Director, Sourabh Sharma as Director of Media Products, and Sai Prakash Dilipkumar as Director of Technology and Operations. All three leaders joined the company through virtual onboarding.

When the lockdown was announced, overnight dunnhumby enabled 100 per cent of its workforce to operate from home. In recent weeks, over 70 people, including the three leaders, have joined the company's India arm remotely via online onboarding tools. "The impressive experience and skills Dipti, Sourabh, and Sai bring to the table will help us accelerate our journey to establish India as the engine powering dunnhumby's growth. It's not easy to join a company and lead a new team virtually, but the way they have settled in is amazing. It's a new world!" said Manoj Madhusudanan, Head of dunnhumby India.

With more than 22 years of success as a senior finance leader, Dipti Bhatia joins the company in a strategic role as Finance Director. Prior to joining dunnhumby, Dipti served multiple leadership roles at Philips, SC Johnson, Agilent Technologies, and Honeywell. "Although significantly divergent from the traditional in-person on-boarding process, the virtual on-boarding at dunnhumby has been one of the best on-boarding experiences I've had so far. Extensive pre-joining interaction and use of on-boarding tools made me feel I was an integral part of dunnhumby family weeks before the actual joining date," highlighted Dipti.

"Proactive communication from all stakeholders allayed apprehensions around 'working effectively', while being remote in a totally new organisation. To say the least, my experience of joining dunnhumby during this unprecedented time has been pleasantly unique," added Sourabh Sharma, who joins dunnhumby India as Director of Media Products. Sourabh has over 16 years of well-rounded experience across product management, consulting, and technology. An IIM Lucknow alumnus, Sourabh served at Droom.in, Aeris Communications, NTT Data, and Infosys Technologies prior to joining dunnhumby.

Former country head of SunGard Availability Services, Sai Prakash Dilipkumar joins dunnhumby India as Director of Technology and Operations. He brings over 17 years of expertise to dunnhumby in accelerating business growth through digital transformation and process excellence. Prior to dunnhumby, Sai worked with organisations such as ZS Associates and Symantec. "It's a unique proposition to be part of a 'Customer First' firm that helps organisations make better customer-centric decisions based on data science. This creates an incredible opportunity to drive innovation with cutting edge technology in today's time. This is very exciting and is one of the many reasons to be part of dunnhumby right now," explained Sai.

dunnhumby has over 640 employees in India and is in expansion mode. The office was established in 2008 as a hub of data engineering, data science and product development, and is today a key driver of dunnhumby's growth. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

