Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gagan Dhawan has Introduced Divine Bhakti Box- Perfect Gift for Children & Old Angels

To keep these traditions alive and pass them from generation to generation, Gagan Dhawan took an initiative and introduced The Divine Bhakti Box to the public under their in-house stationery brand 'Pen Aur Paper'.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 11:54 IST
Gagan Dhawan has Introduced Divine Bhakti Box- Perfect Gift for Children & Old Angels

NEW DELHI, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Culture and traditions are the essence of life. They do not just bring along with them rituals but carry forward teachings from one generation to another. With the advent of technology and globalisation , the culture and traditions are slowly fading away. The only knowledge that kids have is about the festivals and occasions that are often a school holiday which they look forward to eagerly. To keep these traditions alive and pass them from generation to generation, Gagan Dhawan took an initiative and introduced The Divine Bhakti Box to the public under their in-house stationery brand 'Pen Aur Paper'. It is not just a box but is an encapsulation of blessings and knowledge in a fascinating way which nurtures young minds and helps them to achieve spiritual and mental wellness. With a vibrant way of introducing the 14 most popular Chalisa and Geeta Saar, it provides for the perfect morning melody that none would want to miss. With the right blend of technology and the customs and rituals, it provides for a positive start to keep an aura of confidence and accuracy throughout the day. It has a variety in the collection, and enchanting beauty not just from the outside but also elevates the status of devotion and spirituality.

They will be introducing the Divine Bhakti box to the public under their in-house stationery brand 'Pen Aur Paper' with utmost dedication and quality. With a traditional soul and a trendy touch, it is one of the most alluring ways to extend before a hand for enlightenment. With the blessings of God Almighty, Mr. Dhawan, with the help of the Divine Bhakti Box, prepares to enlighten every young soul to the most. With a simple and understandable language, it eliminates the language of the traditional scriptures, which otherwise are hard to read and understand by a restless child. Embracing the must know, the beliefs and values of the ancient scriptures; it emphasizes easy learning and fascinating concepts to absorb the needful. They render customization services to those who wish to have the Bhakti box for a specific occasion. It would provide them with creating the perfect environment for the event and make it memorable. Using the e-commerce website for availabilities, the Chalisas will also be available in individual packing in the sites like Flipkart and Amazon.

About Pen Aur Paper: RHI Printographics and the in-house stationery brand Pen Aur Paper is a creative development, and the venture of Mr. Gagan Dhawan. They strive to render valuable, beautiful, cost-efficient, and unique stationery and lifestyle products at the best rates and values. The products also have a language choice of English and Hindi to ensure convenience to the listeners and buyers. Providing a range of stationery, gifts, home & office accessories, magnetic products, lifestyle accessories, and much more, they tend to bring comfort to life and make it smooth. With their designing and printing space, they tend to give a cent percent guarantee on the products that they render to people. Having a successful in-house printing unit, that has been running for more than 20 years, they look forward to embrace the new technology and move on to online space to render their products and services. With making office and home lifestyle products available globally, they are open to accepting domestic and international orders to reach out to Indian diaspora across the world.

They are all ears to queries and suggestions via email (info@penaurpaper) and ensure that every customer query and feedback is their priority and there is always a room for improvement. With a vision of spreading the spiritual culture, they are looking forward to winning hearts by their work. PWR PWR

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Punjabis, Jats physically strong but have less brains: Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has stirred yet another controversy by saying Punjabis and Jats are physically strong but less brainy while Bengalis are known to be very intelligent. Every community in India is known for its certain type ...

Punjab School Education Board declares class 12 exam results

Punjab School Education Board PSEB on Tuesday declared class 12 examination results. The overall pass percentage is 90.98 per cent. Earlier, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education WBCHSE declared the Class 12 board exam resul...

Increase in coal production helped lower power price: Western Coalfields Ltd

Western Coalfields Limited WCL has increased the production of coal to 57.6 million tonnes in fiscal year 2019-20 and provided it cheaply to government and private thermal power stations in Central, West and South India. The move has helped...

Odisha reports 647 new COVID-19 cases, 457 recoveries

The Odisha government on Tuesday reported 647 new COVID-19 cases. A total of 457 people also recovered in the last 24 hours in the state, informed the states Health Family Welfare Department.With the addition of new cases, the total number...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020