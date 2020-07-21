Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barclays, Handelsbanken lead initiative to help UK cut carbon emissions

Five lenders led by Barclays and Handelsbanken have become founding members of a group that aims to offer financial support to businesses working to help Britain deliver a carbon-neutral economy. The Bankers for NetZero initiative, which also includes Triodos, Ecology Building Society and digital lender Tide, will explore ways to help businesses reduce risks involved in shifting to greener and more sustainable practices.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 13:31 IST
Barclays, Handelsbanken lead initiative to help UK cut carbon emissions

Five lenders led by Barclays and Handelsbanken have become founding members of a group that aims to offer financial support to businesses working to help Britain deliver a carbon-neutral economy.

The Bankers for NetZero initiative, which also includes Triodos, Ecology Building Society and digital lender Tide, will explore ways to help businesses reduce risks involved in shifting to greener and more sustainable practices. The British government has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

"Banks have been a bit late to the game on climate action," said Nigel Topping, the government's High Level Climate Action Champion for the COP26 climate talks, welcoming the launch of the banking initiative. The group held an inaugural webinar meeting on July 16 that focused on retrofitting the built environment, a major source of carbon emissions, and on support banks could offer.

Insurer Legal & General, one of Britain's top real estate investors, urged the government this month to legislate to improve transparency on how much energy commercial buildings use and to help businesses switch to renewable energy. Bankers for NetZero hopes to set out recommendations, or a white paper, this year on accelerating Britain's transition.

Bankers for NetZero is run in partnership with Volans, a research and advisory firm, the All Party Parliamentary Group on Fair Business Banking and Re:Pattern, a strategy consultancy specialising in sustainable finance. The initiative is engaging with the Bank of England, the Financial Conduct Authority and the Competition & Markets Authority. It is backed by the U.N. Environment Programme Finance Initiative and Britain's Green Finance Institute.

"The transition to a low carbon economy is one of the most complex challenges we face, and it will require close collaboration between both the private and public sector to get there," Barclays Chairman Nigel Higgins said.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Possible but not certain COVID-19 vaccine rolled out this year - Oxford developer

The University of Oxfords possible COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out by the end of the year but there is no certainty that will happen, the lead developer of the vaccine said on Tuesday.The experimental vaccine, which has been licensed t...

Eurozone shares hit March highs on EU deal optimism

Eurozone shares hit their highest since early March on Tuesday after European Union leaders agreed on a landmark stimulus package to revive member states from a coronavirus-induced slump.An index of eurozone stocks rose 1.3 to touch its hig...

AIADMK MLAs stage walkout in Pondy Assembly protesting rechristening of scheme

The opposition AIADMK on Tuesday walked out of the Puducherry Assembly here protesting the rechristening of free breakfast scheme in schools after DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi, after the House resumed its sitting and passed resolutions. AIADM...

Congress losing leaders, will become party of tweets: BJP

In a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his regular tweets attacking the central government, the BJP said on Tuesday that the Congress will become a party of tweets as it is doing no work among people and losing one leader after another. Hitting b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020