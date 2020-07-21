Left Menu
SpiceJet acqui-hires airline e-commerce technology company Travenues

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said it has acqui-hired the team and technology of the Bengaluru-based airline e-commerce technology company Travenues, a wholly-owned subsidiary of online travel platform ixigo. The move would help SpiceJet in strengthening its e-commerce platforms, a release said. In acqui-hiring, a relatively a new concept in the tech industry, the employees of a company are recruited rather than gaining the control of its products or services.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 13:47 IST
Budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said it has acqui-hired the team and technology of the Bengaluru-based airline e-commerce technology company Travenues, a wholly-owned subsidiary of online travel platform ixigo. The move would help SpiceJet in strengthening its e-commerce platforms, a release said.

In acqui-hiring, a relatively a new concept in the tech industry, the employees of a company are recruited rather than gaining the control of its products or services. "We are glad to welcome team Travenues to SpiceJet. This acqui-hire will help SpiceJet strengthen its e-commerce platforms as we continue to innovate across multiple technology areas and achieve our vision of being the worldwide leader in aviation technology," said Ashish Vikram, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, SpiceJet.

With this acqui-hire, the technology team of Travenues has joined SpiceJet. SpiceJet will inherit the Travenues' airline technology and commerce platform that specialises with its deep tech advancements in mobile apps, cross-selling, payments, ancillaries, among others, the release said.

"We are proud of the team and the full stack airline commerce suite we have built and we wish the SpiceJet team all the best in taking it to the next level with a talented and motivated team,” said Chandramouli Gopalakrishnan, Chief Digital Officer, Travenues. Founded last year, Travenues offers a comprehensive travel-tech optimised airline commerce and ancillary sales platform to air operators that allows for extensive customisation and personalisation.

Last year, Travenues had signed its first technology partnership with SpiceJet for digital transformation of its consumer-facing experiences. Commenting on the deal, Rajnish Kumar, Co-founder & CTO, ixigo said, “we are happy that we were able to incubate a startup and build a next generation platform with a tightly-knit team that can truly disrupt airline direct sales and airline commerce." PTI IAS DRR DRR

