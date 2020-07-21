Hyundai Mobis Extends Rs. 6 Crores for COVID-19 Relief through Donation, Safety Materials and Dry Ration Kits

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Mobis India Limited, a well-known player in manufacturing high-quality automotive parts and accessories for Hyundai Motors in India has extended all possible support through donations and providing Ration and Safety Materials to help the needy and underprivileged in the times of COVID-19 Pandemic outbreak, through CSR Arm, Mobis India Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Woosuk Leem, Managing Director, AS Parts Division, Mobis India remarked, "The COVID-19 Pandemic has thrown multiple challenges around us today and has driven the survival of millions to a brink.

To extend help in these troubled times, we have earmarked Rs. 6 Crores to cater to the needs of these severely affected people. To this end, we have donated Rs. 0.50 crores to PM Cares Fund. We have been networking with leading NGOs in the country who can help the needy at the local level.

We have distributed Masks and Sanitizers worth Rs. 3 crores through Oli India, a leading NGO. Additionally, we have also distributed 4000 Dry Ration Kits worth Rs. 68 Lacs to Thiruvallur, Dharuhera, and Raigad through a Local Govt Agency and donated Safety Kits to Local Govt Hospital worth Rs. 20 Lacs.

We are in talks with leading NGOs and local bodies through which we can contribute the remaining donation." About Hyundai Mobis Incepted in 1977, Hyundai Mobis has carved a distinct niche for itself as a major automotive parts manufacturer worldwide.

Mobis India supplies After-sales Parts and accessories to approx. 4,800,000 Hyundai cars running on Indian roads. It enjoys a wide network of its own Parts Distribution Centers (PDCs) operating in the four Metropolitan cities and Hyundai Authorized Dealers/MOBIS Authorized Distributors spread across India.

Operating across the globe, it has over 250 million Hyundai cars running on overseas market roads. MOBIS India exports After-sales Parts and accessories through its network of Overseas Distributors.